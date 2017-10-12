Lyrica Anderson Spills Tea On ‘Love & Hip Hop’ And More At Blitz 2017

Photo by

Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Lyrica Anderson Spills Tea On ‘Love & Hip Hop’ And More At Blitz 2017

They talked 'Love & Hip Hop,' music, and more.

Team CASSIUS
Leave a comment


The 7th Annual Blitz Showcase works to highlight today’s stars and up-and-comers in the world of R&B and hip hop. With celebs like Nick Cannon, Lil’ Kim, Remy Ma, and Travis Scott on the guest list, it’s sure to be a star-studded affair.

Before the show, our own Rae Holliday caught up with songstress and reality TV star Lyrica Anderson to talk Love & Hip Hop, her new single, and her upcoming album release.

Of course, this year’s epically messy L&HH reunion special is the thing everyone wants to know about. “It’s a drama show, I mean it’s like you tell your story and everybody has a little drama in their life or what ever but I got brought into something that … I didn’t know it was gonna end up that crazy just be being friends with somebody,” she says. “So, you know, just trying to keep the peace, focus on the music.”

Anderson then switches topics to something a little more pleasant: her recently-released single. “So my single just dropped, ‘Don’t Take It Personal.’ Shout out to all the PD’s and radio stations who are showing love and support right now,” she says.

What better place to hype up her new record than The Blitz, right? “I’m excited to be performing. I’m excited to be in New York,” Lyrica concludes. “Shout out to my label Empire. I’m just hype, it’s gonna be fun.”

See what else Anderson had to say in our exclusive interview, above.

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
Women's Empowerment - Taraji P. Henson

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

29 photos Launch gallery

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Lyrica Anderson Spills Tea On ‘Love & Hip Hop’ And More At Blitz 2017

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
TK Kravitz Shows Some Love To Radio One…
 10 hours ago
10.12.17
Watch: Ayo & Teo Show You How To…
 10 hours ago
10.12.17
Lyrica Anderson Has One Rule For Surviving ‘Love…
 10 hours ago
10.12.17
‘Empire’ Recap: Evil Claire Huxtable Is Going Full…
 11 hours ago
10.12.17
‘Being Mary Jane’ To End In 2018
 11 hours ago
10.12.17
NYC Embraces Singer Dani Leigh
 11 hours ago
10.12.17
Rising Star Dani Leigh Before The Blitz 2017…
 12 hours ago
10.12.17
Blitz 2017 Host Nick Cannon’s New Motto Is…
 12 hours ago
10.12.17
Zoey Dollaz Has Some Advice For The Young…
 12 hours ago
10.12.17
Kim Zolciak Lawyers Up & Threatens To Sue…
 13 hours ago
10.12.17
Waka Flocka Keeps It 100 At Blitz 2017:…
 13 hours ago
10.12.17
Chrisette Michele Talks Trump Inauguration Backlash At Blitz…
 13 hours ago
10.12.17
Young Dra At Blitz 2017: ‘I’m Taking Mumble…
 13 hours ago
10.12.17
Viral Duo THEY. Explain Their Unique Name And…
 13 hours ago
10.12.17
Photos