Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Waka Flocka Is Ready To Bring ‘Some Ghetto Ass Sh*t’ To Blitz 2017

The rapper came to shut it down.

Team CASSIUS
Leave a comment


While Radio One’s annual showcase The Blitz puts the spotlight on up-and-coming talent, superstars like Waka Flocka are definitely in the building as well. The rapper prepared us for a killer set by saying he is going to bring “some serious, fun sh*t. Some ghetto ass sh*t.” Then, he cleaned it up a bit and added, “Not even ghetto, just Flockaveli!” It’s all good, Waka. We like it ratchet, too!

Waka also explained the reason why he came to Blitz 2017 was to support the new artists. “I wanna be with the newbies, bro. Because at the end of the day, what’s a newbie?” Very true: many of the “newbies” at Blitz have been grinding for years. The music showcase is their time to open themselves up to the world.

To see how Waka compared himself to Kobe Bryant and details on Flockaveli 2, watch the video above.

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
Women's Empowerment - Taraji P. Henson

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

29 photos Launch gallery

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Waka Flocka Is Ready To Bring ‘Some Ghetto Ass Sh*t’ To Blitz 2017

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
TK Kravitz Shows Some Love To Radio One…
 10 hours ago
10.12.17
Watch: Ayo & Teo Show You How To…
 10 hours ago
10.12.17
Lyrica Anderson Has One Rule For Surviving ‘Love…
 10 hours ago
10.12.17
‘Empire’ Recap: Evil Claire Huxtable Is Going Full…
 11 hours ago
10.12.17
‘Being Mary Jane’ To End In 2018
 11 hours ago
10.12.17
NYC Embraces Singer Dani Leigh
 11 hours ago
10.12.17
Rising Star Dani Leigh Before The Blitz 2017…
 12 hours ago
10.12.17
Blitz 2017 Host Nick Cannon’s New Motto Is…
 12 hours ago
10.12.17
Zoey Dollaz Has Some Advice For The Young…
 12 hours ago
10.12.17
Kim Zolciak Lawyers Up & Threatens To Sue…
 13 hours ago
10.12.17
Waka Flocka Keeps It 100 At Blitz 2017:…
 13 hours ago
10.12.17
Chrisette Michele Talks Trump Inauguration Backlash At Blitz…
 13 hours ago
10.12.17
Young Dra At Blitz 2017: ‘I’m Taking Mumble…
 13 hours ago
10.12.17
Viral Duo THEY. Explain Their Unique Name And…
 13 hours ago
10.12.17
Photos