A Football Life Features Carolina Panther’s Sam Mills

The Carolina Panthers shout their motto, “Keep Pounding” which was the battle cry of legendary linebacker, Sam Mills. Mills played for the Panthers from 1995-1997. The NFL network’s series, “A Football Life” will focus on Mills’ life. During the Thursday night game, the Panthers will a No. 51 decal on their helmets in honor of Mills.

Last Saturday, the team got to see an advance screening of the film. Head coach, Ron Rivera said “It’s just understanding our history. We’re no longer a relatively new franchise. We’ve got history and Sam Mills is such an integral part of the history… I think it made an impact. I think they hit a home run with this one.”

“Sam Mills: A Football Life” will premier tonight after the Carolina-Philadelphia game on NFL Network. If you can’t stay up to watch it or forget to tape it, it will air again on NFL Network on Friday at 9 p.m.

