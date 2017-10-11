Dynasty is coming back to TV

Do you remember watching Dynasty on ABC back in the 80’s? Well the show that ran from 1981 to 1989 is coming back to TV on CW this fall. This will be an updated version of the classic show. Set in present time, the show follows the story of the the Carringtons and the Colbys but with the feud being between Cristal and Blake Carrington’s daughter Fallon.
Expect to see a few of the original cast to pop up through out the season. Just wonder if Dominique Deveraux or one of her children will come on the show. So will this show do better than the reboot of TNT’s Dallas it’s too early to tell. Dynasty premieres Oct. 11 at 9 p.m. on the CW. So will you watch it?
Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]
29 photos Launch gallery
WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]
1. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons 1 of 29
2. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons 2 of 29
3. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons 3 of 29
4. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons 4 of 29
5. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons 5 of 29
6. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons 6 of 29
7. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons 7 of 29
8. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons 8 of 29
9. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons 9 of 29
10. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons 10 of 29
11. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons 11 of 29
12. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons 12 of 29
13. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons 13 of 29
14. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons 14 of 29
15. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons 15 of 29
16. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons 16 of 29
17. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons 17 of 29
18. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons 18 of 29
19. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons 19 of 29
20. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons 20 of 29
21. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons 21 of 29
22. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons 22 of 29
23. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons 23 of 29
24. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons 24 of 29
25. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons 25 of 29
26. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons 26 of 29
27. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons 27 of 29
28. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons 28 of 29
29. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons 29 of 29
comments – Add Yours