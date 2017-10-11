Dynasty is coming back to TV

Do you remember watching Dynasty on ABC back in the 80’s? Well the show that ran from 1981 to 1989 is coming back to TV on CW this fall. This will be an updated version of the classic show. Set in present time, the show follows the story of the the Carringtons and the Colbys but with the feud being between Cristal and Blake Carrington’s daughter Fallon.

Expect to see a few of the original cast to pop up through out the season. Just wonder if Dominique Deveraux or one of her children will come on the show. So will this show do better than the reboot of TNT’s Dallas it’s too early to tell. Dynasty premieres Oct. 11 at 9 p.m. on the CW. So will you watch it?

