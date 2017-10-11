TJMS
Roland Martin: How Do Veterans Feel About The NFL Protest?

Tom Joyner Morning Show
The NFL protest has been gone back and forth between protesting against police brutality or it being misinterpreted as disrespect to the flag, military, and nation. But it’s the veterans and people of the military that we should be asking about what it means to them.

Roland talks with  Allison Jaslow, Executive Director with the Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America (IAVA) about how veterans really feel about this protest.

According to a poll on the IAVA website, 62% of veterans believe NFL players have the right to peaceful protest during NFL games.

Jaslow is also careful to point out that we should, “make sure all the voices are heard. That at the same time there are people who feel very different all across the board.”

Even with that being said, the poll also informs us that veterans really care about the response to hurricane disasters, recent threats from North Korea, veteran suicide, the war with ISIS and reforming veteran healthcare.

Listen above for the full interview. And for more statistics go over to https://iava.org/anthem/.

