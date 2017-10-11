Check Out Ciara & Janet Jackson’s Epic Disneyland Trip With Baby Eissa & Future

Now this was a Disneyland trip we wish we were invited on.
New mommies Ciara and Janet Jackson visited the “Greatest Place On Earth,” Tuesday with their babies in tow. The two singers, who are also close friends, took a break from their busy schedules to bond with their baby boys Eissa and Future.
Ciara posted several photos on her Instagram, including a video of her and little Future enjoying a kiddie roller coaster.
Jackson relocated to Los Angeles earlier this year and has been spotted around town since her tour stop on Sunday night at the Hollywood Bowl.
Now wasn’t this little family get together cute?
19 photos Launch gallery
Seeing Double: Celebrity Kids Who Look Just Like Their Parents
1. Tiny and her youngest son MajorSource:Instagram 1 of 19
2. Christian and his dad DiddySource:Christian Combs Instagram 2 of 19
3. Johan and his dad FabolousSource:Instagram 3 of 19
4. Selah and her mom Lauryn HillSource:Selah Instagram 4 of 19
5. Marley and her dad Kevin McCallSource:Eva Instagram 5 of 19
6. Kai and her mom Lisa RayeSource:Kai Instagram 6 of 19
7. Bobbi Kristina and her dad Bobby BrownSource:Bobbi Kristina Instagra 7 of 19
8. Future Jr. and his mom CiaraSource:Ciara Instagram 8 of 19
9. California Dream and her dad The GameSource:The Game Instagram 9 of 19
10. Jaden and his dad Will SmithSource:Screenshot 10 of 19
11. Zion and his dad TankSource:Tank Instagram 11 of 19
12. Tracee and her mom Diana RossSource:Tracee Instagram 12 of 19
13. Willow and her mom Jada Pinkett SmithSource:BET Instagram 13 of 19
14. Blue Ivy and her dad Jay ZSource:Tumblr 14 of 19
15. Nicki Minaj and her mom CarolSource:Nicki Minaj Instagram 15 of 19
16. Ava and her mom Reese WitherspoonSource:Reese Witherspoon Instagram 16 of 19
17. North West and her mom Kim Kardashian WestSource:Kim Kardashian Instagram 17 of 19
18. Zoe Kravitiz and her mom Lisa BonetSource:Zoe Kravitz Instagram 18 of 19
19. Maxwell Drew and her mom Jessica SimpsonSource:Jessica Simpson Instagram 19 of 19
