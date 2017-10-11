Entertainment News
Check Out Ciara & Janet Jackson’s Epic Disneyland Trip With Baby Eissa & Future

Now this was a Disneyland trip we wish we were invited on.

#JanetJackson and #Ciara took their kids to #Disneyland today!

New mommies Ciara and Janet Jackson visited the “Greatest Place On Earth,” Tuesday with their babies in tow. The two singers, who are also close friends, took a break from their busy schedules to bond with their baby boys Eissa and Future.

Love You @JanetJackson❤️ #FunTimes

Ciara posted several photos on her Instagram, including a video of her and little Future enjoying a kiddie roller coaster.

This Was So Much Fuuuunn!! #HandsUp!! 🙌🏽❤️

Jackson relocated to Los Angeles earlier this year and has been spotted around town since her tour stop on Sunday night at the Hollywood Bowl.

Now wasn’t this little family get together cute?

