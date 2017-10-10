Is A Dr. Seuss Mural Racist?

Last June, The Amazing World of Dr. Seuss Museum opened Springfield, Massachusetts. Everyone one who has been to the museum has loved it. A few month ago, the museum revealed a new mural from Dr. Seuss’ first book, And To Think That I Saw It On Mulberry Street. The part of the mural that several other writers consider to be racist is the drawing of a Chinese man.

Chinese-American developer, Andy Lee and Businessman, Peter Picknell have offered to buy the mural believing that it’s just ‘political correctness gone on overdrive’. The book was written in 1937 when that was the image of Chinese people.

