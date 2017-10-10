News
Home > News

Is A Dr. Seuss Mural Racist?

bvick
Leave a comment

Last June, The Amazing World of Dr. Seuss Museum opened Springfield, Massachusetts. Everyone one who has been to the museum has loved it. A few month ago, the museum revealed a new mural from Dr. Seuss’ first book, And To Think That I Saw It On Mulberry Street. The part of the mural that several other writers consider to be racist is the drawing of a Chinese man.

Chinese-American developer, Andy Lee and Businessman, Peter Picknell have offered to buy the mural believing that it’s just ‘political correctness gone on overdrive’. The book was written in 1937 when that was the image of Chinese people.

Is the Dr. Seuss mural racist? Share your thoughts in our poll!

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
Women's Empowerment - Taraji P. Henson

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

29 photos Launch gallery

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Is A Dr. Seuss Mural Racist?

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Tatted & In Love: These Celeb’s Got Ink…
 3 hours ago
10.10.17
Hand in Hand: A Benefit for Hurricane Relief - Los Angeles
Oprah Just Went To The Bank For The…
 4 hours ago
10.10.17
Donna Karan Defends Harvey Weinstein Amidst Sexual Assault…
 4 hours ago
10.10.17
Good Times
Good Times Reunion: Penny And Willona Were Back…
 6 hours ago
10.10.17
2014 BET Experience At L.A. LIVE - Genius Talks Presented By RushCard
Take our Poll: ESPN Jemele Hill Suspended over…
 7 hours ago
10.10.17
‘LHHHS4’ Recap: Masika Snatches Hazel-E’s Wig Into Oblivion
 17 hours ago
10.10.17
Tamar Braxton Calls Out Husband Vincent Herbert On…
 20 hours ago
10.10.17
Go Off! The Rock Finally Responds To Tyrese’s…
 21 hours ago
10.10.17
Charli Baltimore Reveals Struggle With Rare Bone Infection…
 1 day ago
10.10.17
Kim Zolciack Sets The Record Straight On Her…
 1 day ago
10.10.17
MUST SEE: Leslie Jones Is Perfect As NeNe…
 1 day ago
10.10.17
Janet Jackson’s Post-Baby Bod Is Making Us Do…
 1 day ago
10.10.17
Excited couple in front of first home real estate purchase.
New Version Of HGTV’s ‘Flip Or Flop’ Features…
 1 day ago
10.09.17
Dolphins’ Fans Are Blaming Chris Foerster’s Black Girlfriend…
 1 day ago
10.10.17
Photos