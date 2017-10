Morning Minute: White Lines Matter? Maybe Not!

Tom Joyner Morning Show

10/10/17-The Miami Dolphins line coach resigned after a video of him snorting cocaine was released by his Black mistress. But instead of getting mad at him for doing drugs people are coming at her for releasing the video. Chris thinks people might just start saying “white lines matter”!

