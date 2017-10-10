Van Jones Brings The Messy Truth On America Today

How do you begin to write about the crazy, sad, terrible and messy truth in America? CNN news commentator Van Jones has taken the task with his new book Beyond The Messy Truth: How We Came Together And How We Came Apart.
“It’s about two weeks before Charlottesville, ” says Jones. That’s how current his book is and even after that the news and messy truth keeps coming in.
“People don’t really understand how to think about this stuff anymore, “says Jones. He continued, “I put it all in one book and one place so that you can actually wrap your mind around it.”
We live in a day and age where social media, like Twitter, is where the battle begins. President Trump has done a good job of starting most issues there. However, Jones believes that people are annoyed and not concerned with that. “Most folks in America are still trying to figure out how they’re going to get a job, get a raise and get the kids through school.”
