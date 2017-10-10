Inside Her Story: Do Companies Like Dove Lack Diversity On The Inside?

Tom Joyner Morning Show

Your browser does not support iframes.

Recently Dove released an ad depicting a Black woman turning into a white woman after using their soap. Soon after the company released a statement apologizing for the ad. What everyone wants to know is why does this keep happening?

Jacque Reid goes Inside Her Story with author and activist Michael Angela Davis to find out.

“Honestly I thought it was a joke. They really are so misinformed. We’re looking for us and we’re looking to defend our image. This is not the first time they’ve used the black body as a before and the white body as after, ” explained Davis.

Companies like Dove often times do not have enough diversity within the community. “They’re just not cultured for us to have a voice,” expressed Davis.

However, there is an opportunity for learning. I think there’s an opportunity for them to call us in (Black women). We are the experts on our beauty,” says Davis

An image we recently posted on Facebook missed the mark in representing women of color thoughtfully. We deeply regret the offense it caused. — Dove (@Dove) October 7, 2017

Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: