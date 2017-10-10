TJMS
Home > TJMS

Inside Her Story: Do Companies Like Dove Lack Diversity On The Inside?

Tom Joyner Morning Show
Leave a comment


Recently Dove released an ad depicting a Black woman turning into a white woman after using their soap. Soon after the company released a statement apologizing for the ad. What everyone wants to know is why does this keep happening?

Jacque Reid goes Inside Her Story with author and activist Michael Angela Davis to find out.

“Honestly I thought it was a joke. They really are so misinformed. We’re looking for us and we’re looking to defend our image. This is not the first time they’ve used the black body as a before and the white body as after, ” explained Davis.

Companies like Dove often times do not have enough diversity within the community. “They’re just not cultured for us to have a voice,” expressed Davis.

However, there is an opportunity for learning.  I think there’s an opportunity for them to call us in (Black women). We are the experts on our beauty,” says Davis

 

 

Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
Women's Empowerment - Taraji P. Henson

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

29 photos Launch gallery

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Inside Her Story: Do Companies Like Dove Lack Diversity On The Inside?

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Tatted & In Love: These Celeb’s Got Ink…
 3 hours ago
10.10.17
Hand in Hand: A Benefit for Hurricane Relief - Los Angeles
Oprah Just Went To The Bank For The…
 4 hours ago
10.10.17
Donna Karan Defends Harvey Weinstein Amidst Sexual Assault…
 4 hours ago
10.10.17
Good Times
Good Times Reunion: Penny And Willona Were Back…
 6 hours ago
10.10.17
2014 BET Experience At L.A. LIVE - Genius Talks Presented By RushCard
Take our Poll: ESPN Jemele Hill Suspended over…
 7 hours ago
10.10.17
‘LHHHS4’ Recap: Masika Snatches Hazel-E’s Wig Into Oblivion
 17 hours ago
10.10.17
Tamar Braxton Calls Out Husband Vincent Herbert On…
 20 hours ago
10.10.17
Go Off! The Rock Finally Responds To Tyrese’s…
 21 hours ago
10.10.17
Charli Baltimore Reveals Struggle With Rare Bone Infection…
 1 day ago
10.10.17
Kim Zolciack Sets The Record Straight On Her…
 1 day ago
10.10.17
MUST SEE: Leslie Jones Is Perfect As NeNe…
 1 day ago
10.10.17
Janet Jackson’s Post-Baby Bod Is Making Us Do…
 1 day ago
10.10.17
Excited couple in front of first home real estate purchase.
New Version Of HGTV’s ‘Flip Or Flop’ Features…
 1 day ago
10.09.17
Dolphins’ Fans Are Blaming Chris Foerster’s Black Girlfriend…
 1 day ago
10.10.17
Photos