Wake and Durham hold municipal elections: Do You Know Your Polling Place?

Jodi Berry
Vote button on american flag

Source: Comstock / Getty

Today is election day for mayoral and city council seats in many area cities to include Raleigh, Cary, and Durham. In Raleigh mayoral race, three-term incumbent Nancy McFarlane faces opposition from Paul Fitts and Charles Francis. More than 20 candidates filed to run for a seat on the Raleigh City Council. There are eight available seats, and a transportation bond is on the ballot. And in Cary, voters will be electing new town council members. The polls will open at 6:30 a.m. and close at 7:30 p.m.

Wake County voters can also learn more about polling places at http://www.wakegov.com/elections/info/Pages/electionday.aspx

In Durham, seven candidates are vying to be the city’s next mayor after longtime Mayor Bill Bell has stepped aside.

Durham County’s locations can be found at http://www.dconc.gov/government/departments-a-e/board-of-elections

mayoral , Municipal Elections , voting

