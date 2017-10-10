Wake and Durham hold municipal elections: Do You Know Your Polling Place?

Source: Comstock / Getty
Today is election day for mayoral and city council seats in many area cities to include Raleigh, Cary, and Durham. In Raleigh mayoral race, three-term incumbent Nancy McFarlane faces opposition from Paul Fitts and Charles Francis. More than 20 candidates filed to run for a seat on the Raleigh City Council. There are eight available seats, and a transportation bond is on the ballot. And in Cary, voters will be electing new town council members. The polls will open at 6:30 a.m. and close at 7:30 p.m.
Wake County voters can also learn more about polling places at
http://www.wakegov.com/elections/info/Pages/electionday.aspx
In Durham, seven candidates are vying to be the city’s next mayor after longtime Mayor Bill Bell has stepped aside.
Durham County’s locations can be found at
http://www.dconc.gov/government/departments-a-e/board-of-elections
Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]
29 photos Launch gallery
1. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]
Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons
1 of 29
