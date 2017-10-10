Entertainment News
Tamar Braxton Calls Out Husband Vincent Herbert On Instagram?

Tamar announces her next project, Tamar's Kitchen.

'Dancing With The Stars' Season 21 - October 5, 2015

Source: David Livingston / Getty


It looks like Tamar Braxton may be signaling that something is wrong in the Herbert household.

There’s a lot going on with Tamar right now. The Blue Bird of Happiness siren sparked speculation that she’s upset with her husband Vincent Herbert after posting an unapologetic message on Instagram.

🤷🏼‍♀️…..Except, I ain't sorry 😐🐦

A post shared by Tamar Braxton ❤️ (@tamarbraxton) on

She followed it up with this post stating, “If you don’t someone else will.”

If u don't someone else will🐦

A post shared by Tamar Braxton ❤️ (@tamarbraxton) on

The casual observer may assume that these messages are her venting about the current state of her relationship with Vince. Tamar did hint that she’s stepping back from music for the sake of their marriage. However, she has yet to address any questions these posts may lead her Tamaratians to ponder.

In the mean time, it looks like Tamar is setting her sights on the culinary industry as she promoted her new Facebook page for Tamar’s Kitchen.

Tamar also posted a clip of Toni Braxton talking to Steve Harvey that seemed to support her theory her big sister married Birdman.

