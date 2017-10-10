Tamar Braxton Calls Out Husband Vincent Herbert On Instagram?

Source: David Livingston / Getty
It looks like Tamar Braxton
may be signaling that something is wrong in the Herbert household.
There’s a lot going on with Tamar right now. The Blue Bird of Happiness siren sparked speculation that she’s upset with her husband Vincent Herbert after posting an unapologetic message on Instagram.
She followed it up with this post stating, “If you don’t someone else will.”
The casual observer may assume that these messages are her venting about the current state of her relationship with Vince. Tamar did hint that she’s stepping back from music for the sake of their marriage. However, she has yet to address any questions these posts may lead her Tamaratians to ponder.
In the mean time, it looks like Tamar is setting her sights on the culinary industry as she promoted her new Facebook page for Tamar’s Kitchen.
Tamar also posted a clip of Toni Braxton talking to Steve Harvey that seemed to support her theory her big sister married Birdman.
