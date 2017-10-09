NFL Power Rankings Week 5 into Week 6

There is only one undefeated team in the NFL, The Chiefs but there are 3 teams that are 4-1. Some people are really surprised that the Carolina Panthers are in the top 5 team in the NFL, but Cam Newton, Ed Dickson and the rest of the Panthers have been playing like they have something to prove. This is the projected Week 6 Power Rankings After Monday Night Football from Bleacher Report.

Top 5

1. Kansas City Chiefs (5-0)

2. Green Bay Packers (4-1)

3. Carolina Panthers (4-1)

4. Philadelphia Eagles (4-1)

5. Denver Broncos (3-1)

Bottom 5

28. Indianapolis Colts (2-3)

29. Chicago Bears (1-4)

30. New York Giants (0-5)

31. San Francisco 49ers (0-5)

32. Cleveland Browns (0-5)

Click here to see the full list from Bleacher Report.

