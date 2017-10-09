Sports
Home > Sports

NFL Power Rankings Week 5 into Week 6

bvick
Leave a comment
New York Giants v Cleveland Browns

Source: Joe Robbins / Getty

There is only one undefeated team in the NFL, The Chiefs but there are 3 teams that are 4-1. Some people are really surprised that the Carolina Panthers are in the top 5 team in the NFL, but Cam Newton, Ed Dickson and the rest of the Panthers have been playing like they have something to prove. This is the projected Week 6 Power Rankings After Monday Night Football from Bleacher Report.

Top 5
1. Kansas City Chiefs (5-0)

2. Green Bay Packers (4-1)

3. Carolina Panthers (4-1)

4. Philadelphia Eagles (4-1)

5. Denver Broncos (3-1)

Bottom 5

28. Indianapolis Colts (2-3)

29. Chicago Bears (1-4)

30. New York Giants (0-5)

31. San Francisco 49ers (0-5)

32. Cleveland Browns (0-5)

Click here to see the full list from Bleacher Report.

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
Women's Empowerment - Taraji P. Henson

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

29 photos Launch gallery

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

Continue reading NFL Power Rankings Week 5 into Week 6

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Excited couple in front of first home real estate purchase.
New Version Of HGTV’s ‘Flip Or Flop’ Features…
 6 hours ago
10.09.17
Ottawa Bluesfest
Nelly Speaks Out After Weekend Arrest From Rape…
 8 hours ago
10.09.17
2017 Summer TCA Tour - Disney ABC Television Group - Arrivals
Tracee Ellis Ross Has A Holiday Line Coming…
 8 hours ago
10.09.17
9 Questions We Have After The ‘Bobbi Kristina’…
 1 day ago
10.09.17
Second Street Festival 2017: Food, Fun, Music &…
 1 day ago
10.09.17
Florida Georgia Line Performs At Honda Center
Fans Share Footage Of Nelly’s On Stage Behavior…
 1 day ago
10.09.17
RIP Uncle Willie! Taraji P. Henson Posts Tribute…
 1 day ago
10.09.17
5k a day
$5k A Day Text To Win!
 2 days ago
10.09.17
Michael Jackson
Don’t Believe Your Lying Eyes…This Man Is Not…
 2 days ago
10.07.17
New Kids On The Block Perform At The Tacoma Dome
Nelly Has Been Arrested For Rape
 2 days ago
10.09.17
TV One Announces New Rosa Parks Film, ‘Behind…
 2 days ago
10.09.17
#BlackExcellence: Regina King Presented With ‘ICON Award” At…
 2 days ago
10.09.17
Greensboro
Check Out The A&T Cheerleader Reunion At #GHOE…70s,…
 2 days ago
10.09.17
Boomerang Love: Tiny Explains Why She’s Sticking With…
 3 days ago
10.09.17
Photos