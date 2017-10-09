Threatening Letter Tells Pennsylvania Day Care To Fire ‘Dark Skinned’ Teacher

News One

A child day care center in Whitehall, Pennsylvania is on edge after receiving a threatening letter telling the owner to fire an African-American employee who is “too dark,” The Allentown Morning Call reports.

Whitehall police Chief Michael Marks told the news outlet that he has never seen such an offensive letter in his two decades as an officer, adding that his department takes this investigation “very seriously.”

Bridge 2 Creative Learning Center owner Dominique McKelley received the letter on Oct. 3 in an envelope with no return address.

“This is not OK,” McKelley told The Morning Call. “It’s gone too far — this hatred. Now you’re targeting a day care center?”

She used social media to express outrage about the letter, in which the writer claims to be a parent who plans to remove his or her child from the facility because of the dark-skinned teacher.

Bridge 2 Creative Learning Center: Black is Beautiful! – Sign the Petition! https://t.co/cfhZhspVEn via @Change — arabella (@arabvllx) October 9, 2017

Before posting it online, McKelley reluctantly shared it with her staff, which includes several Black emplyees. Her staff united in support of their targeted co-worker.

The center, which cares for 130 children, is on alert, McKelley told the news outlet. Workers now leave the facility in pairs so that no one is an easy target.

“This is what I call invisible violence,” the police chief told The Morning Call.

He added that perpetrators typically feel emboldened to act when implied threats go unanswered. That’s why it’s important to unify and condemn the racially charged message.

Marks said investigators are unlikely to find the anonymous suspect, who could face harassment and ethnic intimidation charges.

SOURCE: Allentown Morning Call

SEE ALSO:

‘Move Back To Africa’ Facebook Post Prompts School District’s Probe Of Mississippi Teacher

KKK Assignment Question Gets South Carolina Teacher In Trouble