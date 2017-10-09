CBS Reporter Backtracks On Colin Kaepernick Story: “What He Would Do During The Anthem, I Do Not Know”

Foxy NC Staff

NFL playerkneeling protest captured the nation’s attention when he voluntarily opted out of standing for the National Anthem during games.

The protest has simultaneously invigorated people of color, while infuriating conservative sports fans.

Despite the backlash, Kaepernick has remained steadfast in his position, risking losing his job as a quarterback in the league with no teams picking up the 29-year-old this season.

However, a shocking weekend news headline hinted that Kaepernick was backpedaling on his position. In a televised report, CBS reporter Jason La Canfora said that Kaepernick revealed he would stand for the anthem if invited back into the NFL, ABC reports.

Anchor James Brown asked La Canfora on “The NFL Today”: “And kneeling, he said?”

La Canfora responded: “He’s not planning on kneeling. He’s going to donate all his jersey sales and he’s planning on standing for the anthem if given the opportunity, J.B.”

On Sunday, the reporter took to Twitter to reveal the statement wasn’t entirely true, and that Kaepernick did not tell him he was going to stand in future games.

Wanted to clarify one thing regarding @Kaepernick7. When I was asked about his whether or not he would sit or stand for anthem … — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) October 8, 2017

Standing for Anthem wasn't something that I spoke to Colin about sat. I relayed what had been reported about him standing in the future… — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) October 8, 2017

Reports about @Kaepernick7 standing for anthem had not been refuted. However, I cant say if they are true or not. Colin and I didn't discuss — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) October 8, 2017

Colin would have to address any future demonstrations. I didn't ask him if he would sit or stand. Our chat primarily about his will to play — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) October 8, 2017

I know @Kaepernick7 is fully committed to playing football and helping those in need. What he would do during the Anthem I do not know — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) October 8, 2017

RELATED LINKS

Cardi B. Backs Colin Kaepernick During MTV VMAs

Michael Vick Apologizes For His ‘Sunken Place’ Comments About Colin Kaepernick’s Afro

Nessa Diab, Colin Kaepernick’s GF, Roasts Ray Lewis With Django Pic

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: