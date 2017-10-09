Entertainment News
MUST SEE: Leslie Jones Is Perfect As NeNe Leakes In Genius 'SNL' Spoof

Foxy NC Staff
VH1's Hip Hop Honors: The 90's Game Changers - Arrivals

Source: Greg Doherty / Getty


NeNe Leakes is on the tip of everyone’s tongue after a controversial comedy set and beef with her RHOA cast mate, and now she’s the butt of a hilarious SNL sketch.

NeNe, Kendall Jenner, Bella and or Gigi Hadid (if you can tell them apart) got the SNL treatment this weekend when the sketch comedy show spoofed E!’s new fall lineup.

From “Kendall’s Model House” to “Where’s Kanye?” and NeNe’s “I Hate That,” the skits provide some much needed humor leading into season 10 of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

Can we get this Kanye show green lit?

