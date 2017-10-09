Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Dolphins’ Fans Are Blaming Chris Foerster’s Black Girlfriend For His Resignation

"The White people mad at me like I forced blow down this man's nose," she said.

Foxy NC Staff
Leave a comment

San Francisco 49ers 2009 Headshots

Source: NFL Photos / Getty


News of Chris Foerester’s resignation from his post as offensive line coach for the Dolphins hit the web after a video of him snorting a mysterious white substance surfaced on social media.

Foerester’s girlfriend, Kijuana Nige, revealed she leaked the video in order to prove the hypocrisy of criticizing players who refuse to stand for the national anthem, while coaches engage in reckless behavior.

In a now deleted post, Kijuana said, “I have plenty of white friends so I’m not making this a race issue. People are missing the point. My point is everyone has to be held accountable for their decisions they roast players over anthems while the coaches be high as s–t and probably can’t sing along,” she wrote, per Obnoxious Boston Fan.

She continued explaining her stance Monday via Facebook, saying the videos were recorded by Foerster himself.

“The white people mad at me like I forced blow down this mans nose and like I recorded it on tha low. No those are his habits and he recorded himself and sent it to me professing his love.

“So quick to make excuses for him but will roast a minority player over an athem [sic], dog fight, weed, domestic issues etc. But y’all keep saying ALL LIVES MATTER STFU!!” she continued.

The Dolphins revealed they are still investigating the shocking video, saying, “We were made aware of the video late last night and have no tolerance for this behavior. After speaking with Chris this morning, he accepted full responsibility and we accepted his resignation effective immediately. Although Chris is no longer with the organization, we will work with him to get the help he needs during this time.”

SOURCE: NY POST

RELATED LINKS

CBS Reporter Backtracks On Colin Kaepernick Story: “What He Would Do During The Anthem, I Do Not Know”

Michael Vick Apologizes For His ‘Sunken Place’ Comments About Colin Kaepernick’s Afro

Cardi B. Backs Colin Kaepernick During MTV VMAs

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
Women's Empowerment - Taraji P. Henson

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

29 photos Launch gallery

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Dolphins’ Fans Are Blaming Chris Foerster’s Black Girlfriend For His Resignation

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
2014 BET Experience At L.A. LIVE - Genius Talks Presented By RushCard
Take our Poll: ESPN Jemele Hill Suspended over…
 1 min ago
10.10.17
‘LHHHS4’ Recap: Masika Snatches Hazel-E’s Wig Into Oblivion
 10 hours ago
10.10.17
Tamar Braxton Calls Out Husband Vincent Herbert On…
 13 hours ago
10.10.17
Go Off! The Rock Finally Responds To Tyrese’s…
 14 hours ago
10.10.17
Charli Baltimore Reveals Struggle With Rare Bone Infection…
 17 hours ago
10.10.17
Kim Zolciack Sets The Record Straight On Her…
 18 hours ago
10.10.17
MUST SEE: Leslie Jones Is Perfect As NeNe…
 20 hours ago
10.10.17
Janet Jackson’s Post-Baby Bod Is Making Us Do…
 20 hours ago
10.10.17
Excited couple in front of first home real estate purchase.
New Version Of HGTV’s ‘Flip Or Flop’ Features…
 20 hours ago
10.09.17
Dolphins’ Fans Are Blaming Chris Foerster’s Black Girlfriend…
 20 hours ago
10.10.17
Nelly’s Rape Accuser Says He Didn’t Use A…
 22 hours ago
10.10.17
Ottawa Bluesfest
Nelly Speaks Out After Weekend Arrest From Rape…
 22 hours ago
10.09.17
CBS Reporter Backtracks On Colin Kaepernick Story: “What…
 22 hours ago
10.10.17
2017 Summer TCA Tour - Disney ABC Television Group - Arrivals
Tracee Ellis Ross Has A Holiday Line Coming…
 22 hours ago
10.10.17
Photos