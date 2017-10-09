Dolphins’ Fans Are Blaming Chris Foerster’s Black Girlfriend For His Resignation

Foxy NC Staff

This video appears to show #Dolphins offensive line coach #ChrisFoerster snorting a white substance 🤧👀👀 #Dolphins are now investigating the video. A post shared by DomisLive NEWS (@domislivenews) on Oct 8, 2017 at 9:40pm PDT

News of Chris Foerester’s resignation from his post as offensive line coach for the Dolphins hit the web after a video of him snorting a mysterious white substance surfaced on social media.

Foerester’s girlfriend, Kijuana Nige, revealed she leaked the video in order to prove the hypocrisy of criticizing players who refuse to stand for the national anthem, while coaches engage in reckless behavior.

In a now deleted post, Kijuana said, “I have plenty of white friends so I’m not making this a race issue. People are missing the point. My point is everyone has to be held accountable for their decisions they roast players over anthems while the coaches be high as s–t and probably can’t sing along,” she wrote, per Obnoxious Boston Fan.

She continued explaining her stance Monday via Facebook, saying the videos were recorded by Foerster himself.

“The white people mad at me like I forced blow down this mans nose and like I recorded it on tha low. No those are his habits and he recorded himself and sent it to me professing his love.

“So quick to make excuses for him but will roast a minority player over an athem [sic], dog fight, weed, domestic issues etc. But y’all keep saying ALL LIVES MATTER STFU!!” she continued.

The Dolphins revealed they are still investigating the shocking video, saying, “We were made aware of the video late last night and have no tolerance for this behavior. After speaking with Chris this morning, he accepted full responsibility and we accepted his resignation effective immediately. Although Chris is no longer with the organization, we will work with him to get the help he needs during this time.”

SOURCE: NY POST

