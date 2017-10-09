Janet Jackson’s Post-Baby Bod Is Making Us Do A Double Take

Foxy NC Staff

Janet Jackson show off her slim trim post-baby body on the red carpet fresh off the stage from her successful world-wide tour.

On Sunday, the 51-year-old singer took a few photos before her State Of The World tour after party in Los Angeles.

She sported a bright red lip, side-high ponytail and an all black ensemble made up of a sheer off the shoulder shirt, black waist belt and a long leather skirt, flashing a back split.

Jackson’s trainer Paulette Sybliss revealed that she went hard in the gym after the birth of her son Eissa in January. She worked with a trainer practicing intense weight training, very similar to her dance routines. It’s reported that the singer has lost over 50 pounds since January.

Janet walked in the place like royalty. Pandemonium is the word of the night. Wigs were snatched and we all left the venue bald. 51 and fabulous. #JanetJackson #SOTWAfterparty A post shared by Tavares Franklin (@tavaresfranklin) on Oct 9, 2017 at 10:57am PDT

“I remember her saying to me at one point, ‘This feels like my dance routine, because it’s intense, with quick rest, back to it, quick rest.’ And that’s how I structured my sessions, that’s what I wanted,” Sybliss said in an interview with PEOPLE.

Despite her impending divorce from her estranged husband Wissam Al Mana, the working mom seems to be in good spirits.

All the tour work has definitely paid off!

SOURCE: PEOPLE

