Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Janet Jackson’s Post-Baby Bod Is Making Us Do A Double Take

This working mom looks amazing!

Foxy NC Staff
Leave a comment

Janet Jackson show off her slim trim post-baby body on the red carpet fresh off the stage from her successful world-wide tour.

Janet Jackson's State Of The World Tour After Party - Arrivals

Source: Paul Archuleta / Getty


On Sunday, the 51-year-old singer took a few photos before her State Of The World tour after party in Los Angeles.

She sported a bright red lip, side-high ponytail and an all black ensemble made up of a sheer off the shoulder shirt, black waist belt and a long leather skirt, flashing a back split.

RELATED: Janet Jackson’s Brother On Her Marriage: ‘She Was ‘Verbally Abused By Ex’

Jackson’s trainer Paulette Sybliss revealed that she went hard in the gym after the birth of her son Eissa in January. She worked with a trainer practicing intense weight training, very similar to her dance routines. It’s reported that the singer has lost over 50 pounds since January.

“I remember her saying to me at one point, ‘This feels like my dance routine, because it’s intense, with quick rest, back to it, quick rest.’ And that’s how I structured my sessions, that’s what I wanted,” Sybliss said in an interview with PEOPLE.

Despite her impending divorce from her estranged husband Wissam Al Mana, the working mom seems to be in good spirits.

All the tour work has definitely paid off!

SOURCE: PEOPLE

DON’T MISS:

Janet Jackson Breaks Down In Tears Onstage Performing ‘What About’

Janet Jackson Kicks Off Tour With A Sturdy Milly Rock & A Little Cardi B

Janet Jackson

Then & Now: 50 Fabulous Photos Of Janet Jackson Through The Years

51 photos Launch gallery

Then & Now: 50 Fabulous Photos Of Janet Jackson Through The Years

Continue reading Then & Now: 50 Fabulous Photos Of Janet Jackson Through The Years

Then & Now: 50 Fabulous Photos Of Janet Jackson Through The Years

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
2014 BET Experience At L.A. LIVE - Genius Talks Presented By RushCard
Take our Poll: ESPN Jemele Hill Suspended over…
 1 min ago
10.10.17
‘LHHHS4’ Recap: Masika Snatches Hazel-E’s Wig Into Oblivion
 10 hours ago
10.10.17
Tamar Braxton Calls Out Husband Vincent Herbert On…
 13 hours ago
10.10.17
Go Off! The Rock Finally Responds To Tyrese’s…
 14 hours ago
10.10.17
Charli Baltimore Reveals Struggle With Rare Bone Infection…
 17 hours ago
10.10.17
Kim Zolciack Sets The Record Straight On Her…
 18 hours ago
10.10.17
MUST SEE: Leslie Jones Is Perfect As NeNe…
 20 hours ago
10.10.17
Janet Jackson’s Post-Baby Bod Is Making Us Do…
 20 hours ago
10.10.17
Excited couple in front of first home real estate purchase.
New Version Of HGTV’s ‘Flip Or Flop’ Features…
 20 hours ago
10.09.17
Dolphins’ Fans Are Blaming Chris Foerster’s Black Girlfriend…
 20 hours ago
10.10.17
Nelly’s Rape Accuser Says He Didn’t Use A…
 22 hours ago
10.10.17
Ottawa Bluesfest
Nelly Speaks Out After Weekend Arrest From Rape…
 22 hours ago
10.09.17
CBS Reporter Backtracks On Colin Kaepernick Story: “What…
 22 hours ago
10.10.17
2017 Summer TCA Tour - Disney ABC Television Group - Arrivals
Tracee Ellis Ross Has A Holiday Line Coming…
 22 hours ago
10.10.17
Photos