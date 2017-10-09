Janet Jackson’s Post-Baby Bod Is Making Us Do A Double Take

Janet Jackson show off her slim trim post-baby body on the red carpet fresh off the stage from her successful world-wide tour.
On Sunday, the 51-year-old singer took a few photos before her
State Of The World
tour after party in Los Angeles.
She sported a bright red lip, side-high ponytail and an all black ensemble made up of a sheer off the shoulder shirt, black waist belt and a long leather skirt, flashing a back split.
Jackson’s trainer
Paulette Sybliss revealed that she went hard in the gym after the birth of her son Eissa in January. She worked with a trainer practicing intense weight training, very similar to her dance routines. It’s reported that the singer has lost over 50 pounds since January.
“I remember her saying to me at one point, ‘This feels like my dance routine, because it’s intense, with quick rest, back to it, quick rest.’ And that’s how I structured my sessions, that’s what I wanted,” Sybliss said in an interview with
. PEOPLE
Despite her impending divorce from her estranged husband
Wissam Al Mana, the working mom seems to be in good spirits.
All the tour work has definitely paid off!
