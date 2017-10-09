TJMS
Robin Thede Is Taking Over Late Night Talk Shows!

Tom Joyner Morning Show
Robin Thede is making history as a Black female host of a late night show host. The Rundown premieres on BET on Thursday, October 12, 2017, and she’s pumped!

“We are just coming to give everyone joy at the 11 pm hour even in the midst of this crazy, ” expressed Thede

Chris Rock will be an executive producer on the show and Thede cannot get enough of it.”This dude has been amazing! Similarly, he’s been a mentor of mine for a few years. Chris said, ‘yeah let’s go. Let’s make something.’”

But with soo many things going down in the news you know Thede’s show is going be good. “You’re going to want to check it out,” said Thede.

