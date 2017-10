Tracee Ellis Ross Has A Holiday Line Coming To J.C. Penny

Minutes ago, Tracee Ellis Ross confirmed via Twitter that she has a holiday clothing line coming to J.C. Penny on November 12th! Looks like it will cover sizes small to 3x and there won’t be any pieces over $74!

MY AUNTIE (in my head) @TraceeEllisRoss HAS CREATED A 45 PIECE COLLECTION WITH JC PENNEY. 😍😍😍😍. pic.twitter.com/MAykYfFyiq — Stephanie Yeboah (@NerdAboutTown) October 9, 2017

I've partnered w/@JCPenney 2 create a 45 piece holiday collection 4 everybody & every body! $9-$74, Small to 3X —

Available 11/12! #TER4JCP pic.twitter.com/YgwrZAFAPC — Tracee Ellis Ross (@TraceeEllisRoss) October 9, 2017

45 pieces in the line. Much more to share! There is pattern! Stay Tuned! https://t.co/wj0fRObiqO — Tracee Ellis Ross (@TraceeEllisRoss) October 9, 2017

