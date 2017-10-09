TJMS
Home > TJMS

Little Known Black History Fact: Phil Ivey

D.L. Chandler
Leave a comment

High-stakes poker player Phil Ivey has been called the “Tiger Woods” of his profession, with some experts saying he’s the best in the game. Over the course of his career, Ivey has amassed around $23 million in winnings and after battling a bit of controversy seems poised to return to the top.

Ivey was born February 1, 1977 in Riverside, California before moving to Roselle, New Jersey as a baby. It was in New Jersey that Ivey learned the game of poker after picking it up while working for a telemarketing firm in the late ’90’s. In 2000, Ivey won the first of his 10 World Series of Poker bracelets from poker legend Amarillo Slim. In 2002, Ivey tied a three-way record in winning three WSOP bracelets.

The advent of televised poker games via various cable sports channel was bolstered by Ivey’s prowess. All around the world, Ivey began winning thousands of dollars, with some purses equaling over $1 million. However, scandal visited Ivey’s career in 2012 after he began tackling the game of punto banco baccarat. According to court findings, Ivey and another player used the technique called “edge-sorting” to beat the house to the tune of millions.

A court ordered Ivey to pay back $10 million of what he won in baccarat last year to the Borgota Hotel and Casino in New Jersey. He is also embroiled in a similar legal tussle with Crockfords Casino in London, though the judge in the case said he technically didn’t cheat. That said, the casino refused to pay out 7.7 million pounds in earnings.

Ivey’s legal team said this summer that they’re confident that Ivey will get back the money he paid and have his name officially cleared.

After some time away from the game, Ivey made a return this summer to playing but stayed away from the WSOP in July. Some speculated that Ivey is keeping a low profile due to his legal issues but he’s publicly stated he’s ready to get the matter behind him and return to playing.

Ivey is the founder of online poker school Ivey League.

Creative Commons License

This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

By Photo by flipchip / LasVegasVegas.com

Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram

Share your email below to receive our daily newsletter!



The Ten Most Interesting Little Known Black History Facts

10 photos Launch gallery

The Ten Most Interesting Little Known Black History Facts

Continue reading The Ten Most Interesting Little Known Black History Facts

The Ten Most Interesting Little Known Black History Facts

On Blackamericaweb.com and the Tom Joyner Morning Show we celebrate Black History every single day. Here are the top ten most interesting Little Known Black History Facts we've discovered. For more information on these facts, check out our archive of Little Known Black History Facts. 

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Ottawa Bluesfest
Nelly Speaks Out After Weekend Arrest From Rape…
 1 hour ago
10.09.17
2017 Summer TCA Tour - Disney ABC Television Group - Arrivals
Tracee Ellis Ross Has A Holiday Line Coming…
 1 hour ago
10.09.17
9 Questions We Have After The ‘Bobbi Kristina’…
 18 hours ago
10.09.17
Second Street Festival 2017: Food, Fun, Music &…
 21 hours ago
10.09.17
Florida Georgia Line Performs At Honda Center
Fans Share Footage Of Nelly’s On Stage Behavior…
 24 hours ago
10.09.17
RIP Uncle Willie! Taraji P. Henson Posts Tribute…
 1 day ago
10.09.17
5k a day
$5k A Day Text To Win!
 2 days ago
10.09.17
Michael Jackson
Don’t Believe Your Lying Eyes…This Man Is Not…
 2 days ago
10.07.17
New Kids On The Block Perform At The Tacoma Dome
Nelly Has Been Arrested For Rape
 2 days ago
10.09.17
TV One Announces New Rosa Parks Film, ‘Behind…
 2 days ago
10.09.17
#BlackExcellence: Regina King Presented With ‘ICON Award” At…
 2 days ago
10.09.17
Greensboro
Check Out The A&T Cheerleader Reunion At #GHOE…70s,…
 2 days ago
10.09.17
Boomerang Love: Tiny Explains Why She’s Sticking With…
 3 days ago
10.09.17
Congrats! Tanisha Thomas Is Having A Baby
 3 days ago
10.09.17
Photos