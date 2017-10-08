9 Questions We Have After The ‘Bobbi Kristina’ Movie

Foxy NC Staff

The premiere ofmovie left many fans questioning the final months of Bobbi Kristina’s life, namely if her then-boyfriend Nick Gordon killed her following a domestic violence incident in the hours before she was found unconscious in a bathtub.

We did the research and spoke to one of the producers on the film. Keep scrolling for the answers:

1. Were Bobbi Kristina & Nick Gordon Siblings?

Bobbi Kristina and Nick Gordon were not actually related. Whitney never legally adopted Gordon. According to, she took Nick in because his mother couldn’t take care of him anymore and allegedly “put him out.” According to Michael Houston, Gordon was “like a son to her.” However, Gordon was not in Whitney’s will and she left her full estate to Bobbi Kristina, who would have inherited it at 30-years-old.

2. What Is The Significance Of Britt’s Character In The Movie?

Bobbi Kristina’s real life friend Alex Reid played a significant role in her life and in her budding music careee. The pop singer played herself in the film, under the character name Britt, and provided insight into Bobbi K’s tumultuous relationship with Nick Gordon.

3. How Did TV One Come Up With The Script?

Robyn Greene Arrington

“For this movie, we had the producers from Being Bobby Brown and The Houstons [Tracey Baker Simmons and Wanda Shelley], who were the executive producers,” said, Vice President of Original Programming & Production at TV One. “Part of the development of this script was talking with Bobbi Kristina’s real friends including Alexandria Reid [who plays “Britt”]. Another childhood friend who was on the production side of it was Jacob Brumfield, Tracey Baker Simmons’ son, they grew up together.”

4. Did Nick Gordon Propose To Bobbi Kristina With Whitney’s Ring?

Yes. Nick Gordon repurposed the ring Whitney Houston gave Bobbi K as her engagement ring and we watched it all play out on reality TV on The Houstons: On Our Own. Similar to the TV movie, Pat Houston was visibly upset when she heard about their alleged nuptials.

5. Could Bobbi Kristina Sing?

Bobbi Kristina was reportedly pursuing her own music career before her untimely death. According to Bobbi K’s cousin Jerod Brown, she was “excited” about it. “She was real focused,” Jerod told E! Online. “She was ecstatic about her new journey that was embarking on…you could see it on Instagram when she commented on it with the fans as well. She was ready to do this and let the world see what she was working on.”

6. Did Nick Gordon & Bobbi Kristina’s Cousin Gary Michael Houston Get Into A Fight?

According to, Nick Gordon and Gary Michael got into a physical altercation at a family member’s sweet 16 birthday party. Michael reportedly slammed Nick on the floor and pummeled his face. Nick allegedly showed up to the formal function in a hoodie and hat “looking like a thug.”

Nick tweeted, “F*** all of em they’ve tried to fight me (Gary H) jealous ass n***a.” Michael responded, “”He still kind a sore from that last trip I sent him on smh …. I tried to tell him to buckle up lol.”

7. Was Nick Gordon Cheating On Bobbi Kristina?

Several reports claim Nick Gordon was unfaithful to Bobbi Kristina. It is rumored Gordon cheated with Bobbi K’s friend Danyela Bradley, who he was reportedly seen wheeling out the hospital, in a wheelchair, the day after Bobbi K was found in the bath tub.

8. Did Nick Gordon Physically Beat Bobbi Kristina Before Her Death?

In an exclusive interview with E! News, Alex Reid revealed Nick Gordon was physically abusive to Bobbi Kristina.

“He was known to choke her, definitely,” Reid explained. “Throw her into walls. Punch her in the jaw. Just, like, unbelievable stuff.” She added, “She would FaceTime me whenever she was distraught. When something had just happened or show me a bruise.”

9. How Did Bobbi Kristina Die?

On January 31, 2015 Bobbi Kristina was found unresponsive in her Georgia home by her boyfriend,face down in their bathtub. It is believed she was without oxygen for quite some time. Sources say Bobbi was revived and rushed to North Fulton Hospital where she was stabilized, but was able to breathe only with the help of a ventilator with very little brain activity. But things took a turn for the worse when Bobbi was placed in a medically-induced coma. Her condition was described as “significantly diminished,” and tragically, only worsened from there.

In April, Cissy Houston told the press that her granddaughter had “global and irreversible brain damage.”

On June 24, 2015 Pat Houston said the family would be moving her to hospice care.

“Despite the great medical care at numerous facilities, Bobbi Kristina Brown’s condition has continued to deteriorate,” Houston said in a statement to the press. “As of today, she has been moved into hospice care. We thank everyone for their support and prayers. She is in God’s hands now.”

A source close to the family later said that she had also been taken off her meds and the family was told she would pass at any moment.

Bobbi Kristina’s eerie and untimely death came months after the third anniversary of Whitney’s death on Feb. 11, 2012 (which was ruled an accidental drowning).

