Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

RIP Uncle Willie! Taraji P. Henson Posts Tribute After Her Dog Dies

The "Empire" star is grieving the death of her 16-year-old four legged friend.

Foxy NC Staff
Leave a comment

US-OSCARS-ARRIVALS

Source: VALERIE MACON / Getty


Poor Taraji!

Last week, the Empire star posted on Instagram that her beloved 16-year-old dog Uncle Willie went to doggie heaven. In her heartfelt tribute she wrote, “Although I understand NOTHING lasts forever the pain is still very real. #RipUncleWillie He made it 16 long years. He truly was #BenjaminButton I will miss you soooooooooo much!!! 💔💔💔

The actress also added another picture stressing that losing a pet is an extremely painful: “Ppl might think losing your pet is something so simple. But it isn’t they become apart of your family. They comfort you in the worst time they love you no matter what and they become more like family. You tell them everything and they keep your inner most secrets because they are so loyal.”

She added:”But we love them like our own children they become apart of who we are. They make us smile when we are down and than when there gone we miss them the most. @tarajiphenson I’m soo sorry and I hope you fine peace in this time. I love this picture soo much he was happy and he was loved. And now he can Rest In Peace. 🐶😢😢😊 #RIPUncleWillie”

Thank you 💔😓 #Repost @therealsamanthadiane ・・・ Ppl might think losing your pet is something so simple. But it isn't they become apart of your family. They comfort you in the worst time they love you no matter what and they become more like family. You tell them everything and they keep your inner most secrets because they are so loyal. (And of course because they can't talk😂) But we love them like our own children they become apart of who we are. They make us smile when we are down and than when there gone we miss them the most. @tarajiphenson I'm soo sorry and I hope you fine peace in this time. I love this picture soo much he was happy and he was loved. And now he can Rest In Peace. 🐶😢😢😊 #RIPUncleWillie

A post shared by taraji p henson (@tarajiphenson) on

 

In a 2013 ad for PETA, The Hidden Figures star gushed about important Willie was to her.

“I never thought that I could be so in love with an animal until I had Willie.He’s our family. He has beds in every room. He travels everywhere I go. He’s just the best companion.”

RIP Uncle Willie!

BEAUTIES: Have you ever lost a pet?

RELATED NEWS:

Taraji Slays Cover of ‘Marie Claire’, Stresses She ‘Would Love’To Be In ‘A Relationship’

It’s Here! Watch The Trailer For Taraji P. Henson Hit-Woman Film, ‘Proud Mary’

Reunited! Taraji P. Henson To Star In Tyler Perry’s New Film

The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Trophy Room

INSTADAILY: Taraji P. Henson's Best Instagram Pics

16 photos Launch gallery

INSTADAILY: Taraji P. Henson's Best Instagram Pics

Continue reading INSTADAILY: Taraji P. Henson’s Best Instagram Pics

INSTADAILY: Taraji P. Henson's Best Instagram Pics

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Ottawa Bluesfest
Nelly Speaks Out After Weekend Arrest From Rape…
 1 hour ago
10.09.17
2017 Summer TCA Tour - Disney ABC Television Group - Arrivals
Tracee Ellis Ross Has A Holiday Line Coming…
 1 hour ago
10.09.17
9 Questions We Have After The ‘Bobbi Kristina’…
 18 hours ago
10.09.17
Second Street Festival 2017: Food, Fun, Music &…
 21 hours ago
10.09.17
Florida Georgia Line Performs At Honda Center
Fans Share Footage Of Nelly’s On Stage Behavior…
 24 hours ago
10.09.17
RIP Uncle Willie! Taraji P. Henson Posts Tribute…
 1 day ago
10.09.17
5k a day
$5k A Day Text To Win!
 2 days ago
10.09.17
Michael Jackson
Don’t Believe Your Lying Eyes…This Man Is Not…
 2 days ago
10.07.17
New Kids On The Block Perform At The Tacoma Dome
Nelly Has Been Arrested For Rape
 2 days ago
10.09.17
TV One Announces New Rosa Parks Film, ‘Behind…
 2 days ago
10.09.17
#BlackExcellence: Regina King Presented With ‘ICON Award” At…
 2 days ago
10.09.17
Greensboro
Check Out The A&T Cheerleader Reunion At #GHOE…70s,…
 2 days ago
10.09.17
Boomerang Love: Tiny Explains Why She’s Sticking With…
 3 days ago
10.09.17
Congrats! Tanisha Thomas Is Having A Baby
 3 days ago
10.09.17
Photos