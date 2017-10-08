WATCH: ‘SNL’ Addresses Gun Control, O.J. Simpson’s Release

Photo by

News One
Home > News One

WATCH: ‘SNL’ Addresses Gun Control, O.J. Simpson’s Release

During the “Weekend Update” segment, comedians Michael Che and Colin Jost tackled gun control in the wake of the Las Vegas massacre.

NewsOne Staff
Leave a comment

The Las Vegas massacre has pushed gun control to the forefront of a national conversation, and last night’s episode of NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” addressed the pressing issue head-on,  Raw Story reports.

During the “Weekend Update” segment—which features comedians Michael Che and Colin Jost—the two tried to add some comic relief to the serious matter, and talked about the ridiculousness of owning an arsenal of guns and the “snowflakes” who feel the need to have multiple weapons, the news outlet writes.

Che—who is known for having no filter during the segment—referred to individuals who purchase more than six bullets as “delicate snowflakes.” He said that those people “should learn karate or use their words” if they can’t shoot something with six bullets, the source reported.

Jost added that it was incomprehensible to allow someone to own 47 guns, like the Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock. “If you owned 47 cats, you’re not a responsible pet owner,” he said, according to Raw Story. “In Texas, it’s illegal to own six dildos.” He added that gun control should not be a partisan issue.

Watch the “Weekend Update” clip here:


Saturday Night Live also parodied O.J. Simpson who was released from prison on October 1 after serving nine years. According to Mediaite, in a skit—where Kenan Thompson acted as Simpson—the show portrayed what his first date after prison would be like. On the date, Simpson talked about dating apps and asked his date if she Googled the men that she’s been out with to which she replied that she “preferred the mystery.”

Watch O.J.’s date here:


SOURCE: Raw Story, Mediaite

SEE ALSO:

WATCH: Michael Che Addresses Trump’s Response To Puerto Rico, Calls Him A ‘B****’ On ‘SNL’

What’s Next For O.J. After Release From Prison

Phylicia Rashad Wins People's Choice Award

8 Celebrities Who Made It Later In Life

8 photos Launch gallery

8 Celebrities Who Made It Later In Life

Continue reading 8 Celebrities Who Made It Later In Life

8 Celebrities Who Made It Later In Life

Which celebrities didn't reach fame until they were older? Find out here.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Ottawa Bluesfest
Nelly Speaks Out After Weekend Arrest From Rape…
 1 hour ago
10.09.17
2017 Summer TCA Tour - Disney ABC Television Group - Arrivals
Tracee Ellis Ross Has A Holiday Line Coming…
 1 hour ago
10.09.17
9 Questions We Have After The ‘Bobbi Kristina’…
 18 hours ago
10.09.17
Second Street Festival 2017: Food, Fun, Music &…
 21 hours ago
10.09.17
Florida Georgia Line Performs At Honda Center
Fans Share Footage Of Nelly’s On Stage Behavior…
 24 hours ago
10.09.17
RIP Uncle Willie! Taraji P. Henson Posts Tribute…
 1 day ago
10.09.17
5k a day
$5k A Day Text To Win!
 2 days ago
10.09.17
Michael Jackson
Don’t Believe Your Lying Eyes…This Man Is Not…
 2 days ago
10.07.17
New Kids On The Block Perform At The Tacoma Dome
Nelly Has Been Arrested For Rape
 2 days ago
10.09.17
TV One Announces New Rosa Parks Film, ‘Behind…
 2 days ago
10.09.17
#BlackExcellence: Regina King Presented With ‘ICON Award” At…
 2 days ago
10.09.17
Greensboro
Check Out The A&T Cheerleader Reunion At #GHOE…70s,…
 2 days ago
10.09.17
Boomerang Love: Tiny Explains Why She’s Sticking With…
 3 days ago
10.09.17
Congrats! Tanisha Thomas Is Having A Baby
 3 days ago
10.09.17
Photos