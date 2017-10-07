Entertainment News
Don’t Believe Your Lying Eyes…This Man Is Not Michael Jackson And Now We Don’t Know What To Think

Karen Clark
Michael Jackson

Source: Phil Dent / Getty

There are a lot of Michael Jackson impersonators walking the planet. But this man ACTUALLY looks so much like Michael Jackson that we had to do a double-take.

 

The man’s name is Sergio Cortés and he’s a professional Michael Jacson impersonator from Barcelona.

 

According to BuzzFeed, Cortés says that the resemblance to the King of Pop is authentic and he hasn’t had any cosmetic surgery to look like Michael. He says he was spotted one day after school when he was 16 and that’s how he got his start. 

Cortés was even hired in 1994 to deceive the press while the real Michale Jackson was getting married to Lisa Marie Presley.

Hello, October! The days are getting shorter and the nights are getting longer. Whether you are looking to transition some of your summer style or need some Fall fashion inspiration, these 21 photos will help you with your next look!

 

