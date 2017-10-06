NFL Sunday

Week 4 in the NFL was full of shake ups, so everyone is looking to see how week 5 will turn out. Here are the games.

Thursday Night Football

Patriots @ Buccaneers – Patriots won 19-14

Sunday Games

Bills @ Bengals

Jets @ Browns

Panthers @ Lions

49ers @ Colts

Titans @ Dolphins

Chargers @ Giants

Cardinals @ Eagles

Jaguars @ Steelers

Ravens @ Raiders

Seahawks @ Rams

Packers @ Cowboys

Chiefs @ Texans

Monday Night Football

Vikings @ Bears

Bye Week

Falcons, Broncos and Saints

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: