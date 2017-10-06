Sports
NFL Sunday

bvick
Florida State v Syracuse

Week 4 in the NFL was full of shake ups, so everyone is looking to see how week 5 will turn out. Here are the games.

Thursday Night Football
Patriots @ Buccaneers – Patriots won 19-14

Sunday Games
Bills @ Bengals
Jets @ Browns
Panthers @ Lions
49ers @ Colts
Titans @ Dolphins
Chargers @ Giants
Cardinals @ Eagles
Jaguars @ Steelers
Ravens @ Raiders
Seahawks @ Rams
Packers @ Cowboys
Chiefs @ Texans

Monday Night Football
Vikings @ Bears

Bye Week
Falcons, Broncos and Saints

Continue reading NFL Sunday

