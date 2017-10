Lin-Manuel Miranda Song for Puerto Rico Relief Aid

The creator of the Broadway hit, ‘Hamilton’, Lin-Manuel Miranda has create a song for Puerto Rico hurricane relief. Miranda and 22 of his musical friends have released a song that will help Puerto Rico rebuild. Think ‘We are the World’ 2017. He has a host of who’s who on the song. Everyone from Rita Moreno, Marc Anthony, Jennifer Lopez, Luis Fonsi, Fat Joe, Gloria Estefan, Gina Rodriguez and many more!

What to hear it? Here it goes!

Like it? You can buy it now on iTunes and other music platforms.

