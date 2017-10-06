Michael Jr. Thinks There’s ‘A Thin Line Between Faith & Ignorance’

Comedian Michael Jr. was excited to join Tom and the crew again for some good laughs.
Michael Jr. had the chance of starring in the film War Room which is a faith-based movie that encourages trust in God. “War Room was great it was so much fun. Oe thing that happened in War Room, wait everybody saw it right? ” said Michael Jr.
Of course, Sybil had to jump in call Tom out saying, “some of us saw it”. In his defense, Tom replied, “It’s a little churchy I know you don’t associate me with church but I saw War Room. ”
On the subject of faith, Lavell asked if comedians have more faith then most people because they have to be on stage and sometimes get booed. Michael Jr. replies, “Yeah I think there’s a thin line between faith and ignorance.”
