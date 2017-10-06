TJMS
Michael Jr. Thinks There’s ‘A Thin Line Between Faith & Ignorance’

Tom Joyner Morning Show
Comedian Michael Jr. was excited to join Tom and the crew again for some good laughs.

Michael Jr. had the chance of starring in the film War Room which is a faith-based movie that encourages trust in God. “War Room was great it was so much fun. Oe thing that happened in War Room, wait everybody saw it right? ” said Michael Jr.

Of course, Sybil had to jump in call Tom out saying, “some of us saw it”. In his defense, Tom replied, “It’s a little churchy I know you don’t associate me with church but I saw War Room. ”

On the subject of faith, Lavell asked if comedians have more faith then most people because they have to be on stage and sometimes get booed. Michael Jr. replies, “Yeah I think there’s a thin line between faith and ignorance.”

