Porsha Williams Is Hitting The Stage Again!

Tom Joyner Morning Show

Your browser does not support iframes.

Porsha Williams is on screen and on stage! Besides being a regular on The Real Housewives of Atlanta she’s also starring in the stage play Two Can Play That Game.

“I’ve just been so busy just doing what I’ve got to do for Porsha, ” she explained “I’m working on a play right now Two Can Play That Game. Y’all know the movie, y’all remember the movie. So they turned it into a play and Je’Caryous is the director of the play. I am so excited about it.!”

Although she’s no stranger to the stage having done two plays before this play will be the first that she’s traveled with. “We have a lot of cities, it’s a big deal, ” she said excitedly.

Williams will play Connie who was played by Gabrielle Union in the film. She says Connie’s character in the play is much different than the Connie in the movie.

“In the play, they really go in deep into who Connie is and what her background with Keith Chantae’s boyfriend was and how she’s not necessarily this troll up that slept her way to the top,” explains Williams. She continued, “she’s actually very educated and has been misunderstood her whole life. So I love the way they really go into the character of who Connie is and open it up. Plus it gave me a whole lot of lines!”

If you want to catch Porsha on the show please see the tour dates down below:

Oct. 15 St.Louis, MO Peabody Opera House

Oct. 19 Buffalo, NY Shea’s PAC

Oct. 20-21 Detroit, MI Music Hall

Oct. 22 Clevland, Ohio Playhouse Square

Oct. 27-28 Los Angeles, CA Orpheum Theatre

Oct. 29 Long Beach, CA Terrace Theater

Nov. 3-4 Atlanta, GA Fox Theatre

Nov. 5 Orlando, FL Bob Carr Theater

Nov. 10-12 Washington, DC Warner Theater

Nov. 17-19 Houston, TX Hobby Center

For even more information head over to www. jecaryous.com



Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: