Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Become A Vendor At The 2017 Healthy, Wealthy & Wise Expo!

Jennifer Hall
Leave a comment
Healthy Wealthy and Wise - Raleigh

Source: courtesy of Radio One / courtesy of Radio One

Radio One Raleigh is proud to present the Healthy, Wealthy, and Wise Expo – A Family Affair, a life-changing experience that will uplift members of the community and surrounding areas.

This event aims to help residents identify their goals and give them the tools to take the necessary actions to reach their destination.

Seminars throughout the day will focus on encouraging the community to transform their lives in a positive way. Products and services will be geared towards the promotion of becoming ‘a better you’. A variety of subjects will be covered, as there are many different roads to reinventing a lifestyle.

The expo will cater to the different needs of every member of the community, whether the focus is health, finances, spirituality, relationships, or education. Work out sessions, medical testing, kids zone, and more. There will be something for the entire family. Attendees are sure to walk away from this experience with a renewed outlook on their lives and ready to make the first steps toward a complete transformation.

If your business or you personally would like more information on becoming a vendor at the Healthy, Wealthy & Wise Expo please CLICK HERE to Download A Copy of our VENDOR APPLICATION.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Text “Foxy NC” To 24042 for your chance at ticket giveaways and news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

For the Latest Entertainment News:


21 Vegetarian Recipes To Jumpstart Your Healthy Eating

22 photos Launch gallery

21 Vegetarian Recipes To Jumpstart Your Healthy Eating

Continue reading Become A Vendor At The 2017 Healthy, Wealthy & Wise Expo!

21 Vegetarian Recipes To Jumpstart Your Healthy Eating

Latest…

2017 , durham , Events , expo , family , Healthy , raleigh , vendor , Wealthy & Wise Expo , women

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Healthy Wealthy and Wise - Raleigh
Become A Vendor At The 2017 Healthy, Wealthy…
 36 mins ago
10.06.17
Snatched: 10 Times Tamar Braxton Showed Off Her…
 2 hours ago
10.06.17
‘HTGAWM’ Recap: Annalise Goes To Battle For A…
 12 hours ago
10.06.17
‘Scandal’ Recap: Olivia And Mellie Want To Be…
 13 hours ago
10.06.17
5k a day
$5k A Day Text To Win!
 13 hours ago
10.06.17
He’s Been Delivert?! Little Richard Hints He’s No…
 16 hours ago
10.06.17
Blue Ivy Is Dripping Swagoo In A Grey…
 19 hours ago
10.06.17
Tina Campbell Defends Her Trump Vote, Errrr Okay…
 20 hours ago
10.06.17
Whose Mans Is This? Yung Joc Debuts New…
 21 hours ago
10.06.17
Tina Campbell
Video: Tina Campbell Sets The Record Straight On…
 23 hours ago
10.05.17
NeNe Leakes Fires Not So Subliminal Shots At…
 24 hours ago
10.06.17
Karen Clark headshot
Foxy’s Karen Clark Is The New Parenting Contributor…
 1 day ago
10.05.17
Tyrese Rants On Instagram About The Rock…Again
 1 day ago
10.06.17
Las Vegas Shooting Hero Reunited With Officer Who…
 1 day ago
10.06.17
Photos