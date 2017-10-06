Become A Vendor At The 2017 Healthy, Wealthy & Wise Expo!

Radio One Raleigh is proud to present the Healthy, Wealthy, and Wise Expo – A Family Affair, a life-changing experience that will uplift members of the community and surrounding areas.
This event aims to help residents identify their goals and give them the tools to take the necessary actions to reach their destination.
Seminars throughout the day will focus on encouraging the community to transform their lives in a positive way. Products and services will be geared towards the promotion of becoming ‘a better you’. A variety of subjects will be covered, as there are many different roads to reinventing a lifestyle.
The expo will cater to the different needs of every member of the community, whether the focus is health, finances, spirituality, relationships, or education. Work out sessions, medical testing, kids zone, and more. There will be something for the entire family. Attendees are sure to walk away from this experience with a renewed outlook on their lives and ready to make the first steps toward a complete transformation.
If your business or you personally would like more information on becoming a vendor at the Healthy, Wealthy & Wise Expo
