Morning Minute: Cam Newton Should Be A Speaker For Tampax!

Tom Joyner Morning Show

10/6/17- Cam Newton is in hot water for his sexist comment towards a female sports reporters knowledge of the game. Dannon pulled their sponsorship from him, but Chris says he can be a spokesperson for Tampax. Listen above to find out why!

