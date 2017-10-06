Rod Man Hopes To Get A Turkey Leg At The Texas State Fair

Tom Joyner Morning Show

Rod Man choose a good weekend to be in Dallas! The State Fair football Classic and the Texas State Fair are going down and he can’t wait to dive in!

There are tons of outrageous things that one can see at the State Fair. “A lot of buttons. A lot of loud suits, shiny suits. As long as there are no sandals with socks, ” said Man.

But you can’t forget about the food at the fair. “You know what I like at fairs? The big turkey legs, ” expressed Man.

It looks like Rod Man will be finding himself at the State Fair while he does a show at the Addison Improv.

