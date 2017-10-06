TJMS
Home > TJMS

The Bamma Of The Week Is Donald Trump

Tom Joyner Morning Show
Leave a comment


10/6/17- Again Donald Trump is named the Bamma of the Week for his terrible treatment of the people of Puerto Rico and his comments on gun control after the Las Vegas shooting. Listen above for Huggy’s explanation.

Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
Women's Empowerment - Taraji P. Henson

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

29 photos Launch gallery

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

Continue reading The Bamma Of The Week Is Donald Trump

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
‘HTGAWM’ Recap: Annalise Goes To Battle For A…
 10 hours ago
10.06.17
‘Scandal’ Recap: Olivia And Mellie Want To Be…
 11 hours ago
10.06.17
5k a day
$5k A Day Text To Win!
 11 hours ago
10.06.17
He’s Been Delivert?! Little Richard Hints He’s No…
 14 hours ago
10.06.17
Blue Ivy Is Dripping Swagoo In A Grey…
 17 hours ago
10.06.17
Tina Campbell Defends Her Trump Vote, Errrr Okay…
 18 hours ago
10.06.17
Whose Mans Is This? Yung Joc Debuts New…
 19 hours ago
10.06.17
Tina Campbell
Video: Tina Campbell Sets The Record Straight On…
 21 hours ago
10.05.17
NeNe Leakes Fires Not So Subliminal Shots At…
 22 hours ago
10.06.17
Karen Clark headshot
Foxy’s Karen Clark Is The New Parenting Contributor…
 23 hours ago
10.05.17
Tyrese Rants On Instagram About The Rock…Again
 23 hours ago
10.06.17
Las Vegas Shooting Hero Reunited With Officer Who…
 23 hours ago
10.06.17
87th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Kelly Ripa’s Feelings About Michael Strahan Leaving The…
 24 hours ago
10.05.17
Cam Newton Ripped For Sexist Remarks To Female…
 1 day ago
10.05.17
Photos