The Bamma Of The Week Is Donald Trump

10/6/17- Again Donald Trump is named the Bamma of the Week for his terrible treatment of the people of Puerto Rico and his comments on gun control after the Las Vegas shooting. Listen above for Huggy’s explanation.

