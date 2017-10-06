TJMS
Home > TJMS

Inside Her Story: The Time For Gun Control Is Now

Tom Joyner Morning Show
Leave a comment


The deadly shootings in Las Vegas have again brought to light the issue of gun control in America. The Congressional Black Caucus has pushed for better laws on this issue for a long time.

Congresswoman Lisa Blunt of Rochester, NY believes that now is the time for real gun control and to pass stricter gun control laws.

“It’s got to be bigger than our hearts. It’s got to be our actions. For those of us who can try to step up and do our part, ” explained Blunt.

The NRA has played a big part in gun control and intimidating people in politics to stay away from doing anything.  “What I’ve seen people like Congresswoman Robin Kelly who has stepped up and said ‘I’m not going to be intimidated by this.’  She explained that like the people called and fought for their health care, the same thing should happen here too.

“It was because people stood up, people called in and said ‘you will not take my health care.’ I think that is the same way we have to be about this. Everybody can do their part,” said Blunt.

Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
Women's Empowerment - Taraji P. Henson

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

29 photos Launch gallery

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Inside Her Story: The Time For Gun Control Is Now

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
‘HTGAWM’ Recap: Annalise Goes To Battle For A…
 10 hours ago
10.06.17
‘Scandal’ Recap: Olivia And Mellie Want To Be…
 11 hours ago
10.06.17
5k a day
$5k A Day Text To Win!
 11 hours ago
10.06.17
He’s Been Delivert?! Little Richard Hints He’s No…
 14 hours ago
10.06.17
Blue Ivy Is Dripping Swagoo In A Grey…
 17 hours ago
10.06.17
Tina Campbell Defends Her Trump Vote, Errrr Okay…
 18 hours ago
10.06.17
Whose Mans Is This? Yung Joc Debuts New…
 19 hours ago
10.06.17
Tina Campbell
Video: Tina Campbell Sets The Record Straight On…
 21 hours ago
10.05.17
NeNe Leakes Fires Not So Subliminal Shots At…
 22 hours ago
10.06.17
Karen Clark headshot
Foxy’s Karen Clark Is The New Parenting Contributor…
 23 hours ago
10.05.17
Tyrese Rants On Instagram About The Rock…Again
 23 hours ago
10.06.17
Las Vegas Shooting Hero Reunited With Officer Who…
 23 hours ago
10.06.17
87th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Kelly Ripa’s Feelings About Michael Strahan Leaving The…
 24 hours ago
10.05.17
Cam Newton Ripped For Sexist Remarks To Female…
 1 day ago
10.05.17
Photos