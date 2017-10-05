Cam Newton Loses Endorsement After Comment About Women Reporters

Yesterday, Panthers quarterback Cam Newton made a comment about women reporters that has caused him to lose a lucrative endorsement.

#PressPlay #CamNewton says "it's funny to hear a female talk about routes". Thoughts 🤔 A post shared by HOLLYWOOD UNLOCKED (@hollywoodunlocked) on Oct 5, 2017 at 7:21am PDT

The reporter Newton was addressing, Jourdan Rodrigue, later tweeted about the incident.

I don't think it's "funny" to be a female and talk about routes. I think it's my job. — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) October 4, 2017

The company Dannon has said that they will be ending their relationship with Newton as a result of his comments.

NEW: Dannon breaks ties with Cam Newton after he laughed at female reporter's question: "Simply not ok to belittle anyone based on gender." pic.twitter.com/rzdphGxIau — ABC News (@ABC) October 5, 2017

Response to the Cam Newton has been mixed.

Y'all more mad about Cam Newton saying "female" than Ben Roethlisberger out here raping women. But, ok, sis. pic.twitter.com/FMeJnSAEQX — Roxxy Haze (@iamroxxyhaze) October 5, 2017

Cam Newton should sign with Snuggle Fabric Softener, bc that's how soft we've gotten. Dumb comment-yes. Deserving this backlash-NO #Panthers — Britt McHenry (@BrittMcHenry) October 5, 2017

Why is Cam Newton being held to a higher moral standard than the President of the United States? — AC Targaryen (@TrillestAC) October 5, 2017

Cam Newton just doesnt get it ill leave it at that — Booger (@ESPNBooger) October 5, 2017

