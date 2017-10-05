National
Cam Newton Loses Endorsement After Comment About Women Reporters

Karen Clark
Carolina Panthers v Washington Redskins

Source: Patrick Smith / Getty

Yesterday, Panthers quarterback Cam Newton made a comment about women reporters that has caused him to lose a lucrative endorsement.

 

The reporter Newton was addressing, Jourdan Rodrigue, later tweeted about the incident.

The company Dannon has said that they will be ending their relationship with Newton as a result of his comments.

 

 

Response to the Cam Newton  has been mixed.

The former First Lady headlined this year's Conference For Women 2017 in Philadelphia and dropped some insightful gems.

 

