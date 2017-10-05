Jay Pharoah: Male Comedians Don’t Need To Wear Dresses To Be Funny

Tom Joyner Morning Show

White Famous stars comedian and former SNL cast member Jay Pharoah and he’s really excited about it! It premieres on Showtime on October 15, 2017.

“I’m too excited and excited to talk to you. I’ve had a crush on you, ” he told Kym Whitley.

“It’s a story about a young black comedian whose really hot in the underground circuit. He’s trying to navigate Hollywood while staying true to his moral code,” said Pharoah.

In the pilot episode, there is a scene of Pharoah wearing a dress and it brought up the discussion of male comedians wearing dresses. Writers feel that it’s the only way to make things funny.

“Exactly. If it doesn’t make sense, just do it for some comedic effect. Like you don’t have to do that. There are so many aspects of comedy, ” he expressed. “In general you do not have to subject yourself to that. Because you know, there’s too much talent.”

