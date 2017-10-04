Entertainment News
WATCH: Denzel Washington Surprises 86-Year-Old Fan During Chicago Visit

The award winning actor took a break from his schedule to visit one of his biggest fans.

Foxy NC Staff
Imagine hearing a knock on your door and award winning actor Denzel Washington is on the other side.

One 86-year-old grandma got the surprise of her life when Washington visited her home while he was in Chicago.

Denzel, 62, was in the neighborhood asking for directions to a restaurant, when a group of people told him his biggest fan lived right across the street.

The film legend leisurely knocked on her door, and spent some time with Juanita Hubbard and her family. Her grand daughter posted the touching moment on her Facebook page.

“This really made my grandmother and family day. It’s not too often you see a legend come through the hood and shoot the breeze,” Hubbard’s granddaughter wrote on Facebook. “That was my grandma ‘Boo Thang’ for those 10min.”

You can see the full touching moment here.

SOURCE: PEOPLE

Photos