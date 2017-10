Even ‘The Simpsons’ Make An Appeal for Puerto Rico aid

At the end of ‘The Simpsons’ 29th season premiere (yes the show premiered in 1989!) the animated cast held a Puerto Rican flag. Marge Simpson, could be seen holding a sign that reads “Unido”. UNIDO (United Nations Industrial Development Organization) is the specialized agency of the United Nations that promotes industrial development for poverty reduction, inclusive globalization and environmental sustainability. You can also see, Lisa Simpson, with a tear running down her face, stood in front. The picture directed people to the UNICEF, Save the Children and One America Appeal websites. It’s great to see everyone, real or animated trying to help others!

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: