Showtime Pulls Documentary After Las Vegas

Showtime had scheduled an 8 episode documentary about mass killings in America called “Active Shooter: America Under Fire”. The series premiered on September 29th and the second episode was scheduled for Monday, October 2nd but after the mass shooting in Las Vegas, the network pulled the series.

The documentary was going to investigate several of the recent mass shooting in the US. The premier episode was about the 2012 theater killings in Aurora, Colorado. It series was also going to look into the San Bernardino, Charleston, the Washington D.C. Navy Yard, Santa Monica, Oak Creek, Orlando and Columbine murders. Each episode would talk about the shooters, talk to the families and the victims.

You can watch all of the episodes on demand but Showtime announced Tuesday that it will air the second episode, on San Bernardino, as scheduled on Friday. Is it too soon? Should Showtime wait a little while longer before showing the series? What are your thoughts?



