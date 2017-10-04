television
Home > Television

Showtime Pulls Documentary After Las Vegas

bvick
Leave a comment
Shooting At Umpqua Community College In Oregon Leaves 10 Dead, Including Shooter

Source: Scott Olson / Getty

Showtime had scheduled an 8 episode documentary about mass killings in America called “Active Shooter: America Under Fire”. The series premiered on September 29th and the second episode was scheduled for Monday, October 2nd but after the mass shooting in Las Vegas, the network pulled the series.

The documentary was going to investigate several of the recent mass shooting in the US. The premier episode was about the 2012 theater killings in Aurora, Colorado. It series was also going to look into the San Bernardino, Charleston, the Washington D.C. Navy Yard, Santa Monica, Oak Creek, Orlando and Columbine murders. Each episode would talk about the shooters, talk to the families and the victims.

You can watch all of the episodes on demand but Showtime announced Tuesday that it will air the second episode, on San Bernardino, as scheduled on Friday. Is it too soon? Should Showtime wait a little while longer before showing the series? What are your thoughts?

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
Women's Empowerment - Taraji P. Henson

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

29 photos Launch gallery

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Showtime Pulls Documentary After Las Vegas

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
USA, Florida, Jupiter, Young women dancing in dance studio
Black Ballerinas Open Show During Paris Fashion Week
 2 hours ago
10.04.17
5k a day
$5k A Day Text To Win!
 7 hours ago
10.04.17
Did The Las Vegas Gunman First Plan To…
 16 hours ago
10.04.17
Say What?! ‘Family Matters’ Star Jaleel White Was…
 17 hours ago
10.04.17
Stevie J & Joseline Hernandez Reportedly Hiding Child…
 23 hours ago
10.04.17
2017 Momma's Boy Stage Play
Dawn Robinson Chats About The Star-Studded Play “Momma’s…
 1 day ago
10.04.17
Tami Roman Reads Tina Campbell Over Trump Vote
 1 day ago
10.04.17
Tea Talk: Safaree Brings Exclusive Clip From New…
 1 day ago
10.04.17
#IssaCouple: Common Says Angela Rye Is A ‘Wonderful…
 1 day ago
10.04.17
HelloBeautiful Hosts VIP Screening For OWN’s New Docu-Series…
 1 day ago
10.04.17
Force MDs Perform In Charlotte
Christopher Williams Busted For Stealing Headphones!
 1 day ago
10.04.17
Tyra Banks Splits With Long-Time Boyfriend Erik Asla…
 1 day ago
10.03.17
Jonathan Smith Saved 30 People During Las Vegas…
 1 day ago
10.04.17
‘LHHHS4’ Recap: Bobby Brown Encourages Fizz’s Lofty Goals…
 2 days ago
10.03.17
Photos