Stephen Paddock, the White American terrorist who killed at least 59 people and injured more than 500 others at Sunday’s Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas, may have been planning to attack the city’s Life Is Beautiful Festival one week earlier.

The 64-year-old shooter had rented multiple condos at the Ogden, which overlooks festival grounds. An undisclosed source suggests to The Daily Beast that Paddock “may have lost his nerve or simply changed his plans” before he attacked Route 91 the following weekend, the Daily Beast reported. This year’s Life Is Beautiful lineup included Chance the Rapper, 2 Chainz, Schoolboy Q and more.

storm victims in Puerto Rico can purchase hot food as they recover from Hurricane Maria

“We understand that at this point in time all food retail outlets in Puerto Rico are challenged by a lack of inventory, power and connectivity issues,” the USDA said in a letter. “Additionally, ATMs are experiencing connectivity issues and limits on cash.”

But earlier on Tuesday, The New York Times reported that Puerto Rico Governor Ricardo Roselló said that waiver had been denied. It has not been made clear whether Roselló’s statement came before or after the letter, which was dated September 30.

