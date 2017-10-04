Gabrielle Union Reveals Her Painful Battle With Infertility: ‘I’ve Had Eight Or Nine Miscarriages’

In a very revealing passage of her new book, We’re Going To Need More Wine, BET starunveiled her heartbreaking struggle in conceiving a baby with her NBA superstar husbande.

In an exclusive excerpt obtained by PEOPLE, Union says she suffered multiple miscarriages during the IVF process.

“For three years, my body has been a prisoner of trying to get pregnant — I’ve either been about to go into an IVF cycle, in the middle of an IVF cycle, or coming out of an IVF cycle,” Union wrote.

Union previously stated that she did not want children, but after becoming a caretaker of Wade’s three children and nephew, she changed her mind.

“I never wanted kids,” she said in an interview with PEOPLE. “Then I became a stepmom, and there was no place I’d rather be than with them.”

Union also reveled that the hormones induce bloating and because of her life in the limelight, she often felt self conscious about how people were picking apart her body.

But through all of her pain, she and Wade are hopeful and “remain bursting with love and ready to do anything to meet the child we’ve both dreamed of.”

SOURCE: PEOPLE

