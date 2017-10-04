Tyrese Is Being Investigated By L.A. DCFS For Child Abuse Claims

Source: Prince Williams / Getty
Singer
Tyrese
is being investigated by L.A. County Department of Children & Family Services over claims he beat his 10-year-old daughter,
TMZ
reports.
Tyrese is in the midst of a full blown custody battle with ex-wife Norma Gibson. Norma is seeking full custody of their daughter and requesting a permanent restraining order against Tyrese to keep him from physically disciplining their child. She also wants the “Fast & Furious” star to take domestic violence courses.
In court on Tuesday, Norma claimed Tyrese “beat” their daughter between 12 and 16 times. Tyrese refuted that claim saying he only hit their child once on her bottom.
As a part of protocol, DCFS has launched an investigation into the allegations.
Tyrese’s lawyer gave TMZ a statement saying Norma is “a lying piece of s***. Tyrese is devastated. He’s a good guy and I will prove that.”
SOURCE:
TMZ
