Chris Brown’s Baby Mama Granted A Restraining Order Against Ex-Friend Who Threatened Her & Royalty

Nia Guzman claims the friend threatened to kill her and kidnap her three-year-old daughter.

HelloBeautiful Staff
Nia Guzman, the mother of Chris Brown’s three-year-old daughter Royalty, was granted a restraining order on Tuesday against a former friend who allegedly made threats against her and her daughter.

According to TMZ, Guzman filed documents against a woman named Shakur Sozahdah on Monday. Guzman believes Sozahdah wanted to kill her and kidnap the toddler, according to sources TMZ spoke with.

A judge has granted Guzman’s request, ordering Sozahdah to stay 100 yards away from Guzman and Royalty. Sozhadah raised eyebrows after she posting a cryptic video, rapping about making threats towards Guzman.

“I really hate this b*** / I won’t take my foot off your neck / You lucky I love your little daughter like I do, do ’cause we woulda already run the f**k up on you, you,” she said.

SOURCE: TMZ

