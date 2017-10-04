Lifestyle
Beyoncé Wears A Short Shift Dress For Date Night With Jay-Z

Foxy NC staff
Beyoncé went to support her little sister Solange‘s continued success with A Seat At The Table at Radio City Music Hall on Tuesday night. They are the first sisters to both have a number one album on the charts simultaneously. What a cute date night as she attended with her husband, Jay-Z!

@greedilous 💗!!!!

A post shared by Ty Hunter (@tytryone) on

Bey wore a short shift dress by Korean clothing brand Greedilous, showing off her toned gams. Not only supporting her sister in concert, but also by wearing this piece, she’s supporting her longtime friend and celebrity stylist, Ty Hunter!

Ty currently has a capsule collaboration with YounHee Park, the fashion designer behind the brand, that debuted in September at New York Fashion Week.

We love it: Bey is supporting her sister, supporting her friend, and living it up with her mogul of a husband.

Beyonce At Made In America 2015

Beyonce's Best Street Style Moments

22 photos Launch gallery

Beyonce's Best Street Style Moments

Continue reading Beyonce’s Best Street Style Moments

Beyonce's Best Street Style Moments


 

Photos