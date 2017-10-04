Roland Martin: Gerrymandering & Jim Crow Go Hand In Hand

Your browser does not support iframes.

Gerrymandering has been a huge issue in the United States and has greatly affected voters rights. Gerrymandering goes as far back as the Jim Crow South.

The Supreme Court recently has been ruling on the case of gerrymandering and taking a look at various states.

Ari Berman is the author of Give Us the Ballot: The Modern Struggle for Voting Rights in America and Spencer Overton who is the director of the Political Law initiative at George Washington University and specializes in voting rights explain in more detail the effects of Gerrymandering on Black people.

Gerrymandering has a significant attachment to Black people in the United States. “Black folks aren’t in leadership. And one of the key reasons is because of gerrymandering,” added Overton.

The government has made it very hard for Black people to vote for a very long time. “Gerrymandering was a key tool of Jim Crow,” says Berman.

