TJMS
Home > TJMS

James ‘Talent’ Harris Has Nothing But Love For Bill Bellamy

Foxy NC staff
Leave a comment


Comedian James “Talent” Harris is hosting the New York Kings Comedy Tour  and says the show is “like fire after fire.”

“To start at 100 and end at 101 that’s a miraculous feeling,” expressed Harris. He and Bill Bellamy explained that comedians are always putting pressure on after the next person so the jokes get better each time.

But Harris and Bellamy go way back. “I got 25-26 years in the game. Bill said ‘ I’m leaving to be somebody you stay here and hold this. I said I love and hate you brother, ” laughed Harris.

To clear the air, Bill replied, “I just remember him coming up. He was a youngster. He was really eager to learn. I just watched his progression.”

Harris was quick to say, “What Bill doesn’t know is that he was the first person to craft a show and set. Bill had that craft all put together so you wanted to be like Bill Bellamy.”

Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
Women's Empowerment - Taraji P. Henson

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

29 photos Launch gallery

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

Continue reading James ‘Talent’ Harris Has Nothing But Love For Bill Bellamy

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
5k a day
$5k A Day Text To Win!
 2 hours ago
10.04.17
Did The Las Vegas Gunman First Plan To…
 12 hours ago
10.04.17
Say What?! ‘Family Matters’ Star Jaleel White Was…
 12 hours ago
10.04.17
Stevie J & Joseline Hernandez Reportedly Hiding Child…
 19 hours ago
10.04.17
2017 Momma's Boy Stage Play
Dawn Robinson Chats About The Star-Studded Play “Momma’s…
 20 hours ago
10.04.17
Tami Roman Reads Tina Campbell Over Trump Vote
 20 hours ago
10.04.17
Tea Talk: Safaree Brings Exclusive Clip From New…
 20 hours ago
10.04.17
#IssaCouple: Common Says Angela Rye Is A ‘Wonderful…
 22 hours ago
10.04.17
HelloBeautiful Hosts VIP Screening For OWN’s New Docu-Series…
 22 hours ago
10.04.17
Force MDs Perform In Charlotte
Christopher Williams Busted For Stealing Headphones!
 23 hours ago
10.04.17
Tyra Banks Splits With Long-Time Boyfriend Erik Asla…
 23 hours ago
10.03.17
Jonathan Smith Saved 30 People During Las Vegas…
 1 day ago
10.04.17
‘LHHHS4’ Recap: Bobby Brown Encourages Fizz’s Lofty Goals…
 2 days ago
10.03.17
Dismissed! Porsha Williams Allegedly Sent Home From ‘RHOA’…
 2 days ago
10.03.17
Photos