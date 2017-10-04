What Does Trump Visiting Puerto Rico & Vegas Mean?

Your browser does not support iframes.

President Trump finished his tour of Puerto Rico and is no heading to Las Vegas to visit with victims of the shooting. He has received a lot backlash for his talk of comparing the death toll in Puerto Rico to the death toll from Hurricane Katrina.

To go with that he’s been criticized for saying it’s not the time to talk about gun reform after the Vegas shooting.

Rev. Al Sharpton explains that the way Trump handled his visit to Puerto Rico was wrong. “Throwing paper towels and throwing them up in the air like you’re Steph Curry trying for a three-pointer in a mocking kind of way. It is beyond politics. The insensitivity of this president is amazing and startling.”

From Puerto Rico, the President commented that the time to talk about gun control was not now after the Las Vegas shooting.

“This is not the time to talk about gun reform. Since when do we face a crisis and it’s not the time to discuss the impetus of the crisis. That’s exactly how they deal with other crisis. And this is how they ought to be dealing with this one, ” explained Sharpton.

Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram

This Is What Puerto Rico Looks Like After Hurricane Maria 10 photos Launch gallery This Is What Puerto Rico Looks Like After Hurricane Maria 1. Fajardo, PR: A woman pulls a trash can past a destroyed home. 1 of 10 2. Fajardo, PR: A coin weighing scale lies between debris from a destroyed bar. 2 of 10 3. San Juan, PR: Residents walk past damaged homes following Hurricane Maria. 3 of 10 4. San Juan, PR: A thick tree completely raised from the ground. 4 of 10 5. San Juan, PR: Cars cross flooded waters on a bridge. 5 of 10 6. Fajardo, PR: A damaged sail boat washed ashore following Hurricane Maria. 6 of 10 7. San Juan, PR: Residents begin the recovery process after Hurricane Maria damaged their homes. 7 of 10 8. San Juan, PR: A neighborhood flooded and devastated by the storm. 8 of 10 9. Luquillo, PR: Concrete power line poles lie on a highway. 9 of 10 10. San Juan, PR: Flooded streets devastate the island. 10 of 10 Skip ad Continue reading This Is What Puerto Rico Looks Like After Hurricane Maria This Is What Puerto Rico Looks Like After Hurricane Maria Here’s what residents woke up to after Hurricane Maria devastated the island.

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!