What Does Trump Visiting Puerto Rico & Vegas Mean?

Foxy NC staff
President Trump finished his tour of Puerto Rico and is no heading to Las Vegas to visit with victims of the shooting. He has received a lot backlash for his talk of comparing the death toll in Puerto Rico to the death toll from Hurricane Katrina.

To go with that he’s been criticized for saying it’s not the time to talk about gun reform after the Vegas shooting.

Rev. Al Sharpton explains that the way Trump handled his visit to Puerto Rico was wrong. “Throwing paper towels and throwing them up in the air like you’re Steph Curry trying for a three-pointer in a mocking kind of way. It is beyond politics. The insensitivity of this president is amazing and startling.”

From Puerto Rico, the President commented that the time to talk about gun control was not now after the Las Vegas shooting.

“This is not the time to talk about gun reform. Since when do we face a crisis and it’s not the time to discuss the impetus of the crisis. That’s exactly how they deal with other crisis. And this is how they ought to be dealing with this one, ” explained Sharpton.

This Is What Puerto Rico Looks Like After Hurricane Maria

10 photos Launch gallery

This Is What Puerto Rico Looks Like After Hurricane Maria

Continue reading This Is What Puerto Rico Looks Like After Hurricane Maria

This Is What Puerto Rico Looks Like After Hurricane Maria

Here’s what residents woke up to after Hurricane Maria devastated the island.


