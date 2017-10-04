Barack Obama Reminds Us Why He’s The Ultimate Bae With A Sweet Anniversary Message For Michelle

On their 25th wedding anniversary, the Obamas didn’t let space or time get in between their love.
Michelle Obama began the earlier part of October 3rd as the keynote speaker at the Pennsylvania Conference for Women in Philadelphia. Obama took the stage with media mogul Shonda Rhimes to discuss the importance of women leadership and encouraged women to pursue their dreams and aspirations.
RELATED: 7 Impactful Quotes From Michelle Obama’s Speech At The 2017 Pennsylvania Conference For Women
But the conversation paused abruptly to give Barack Obama the opportunity to wish his wife a happy anniversary. Swoon. The former president appeared on the big screen in the auditorium hall to deliver a sweet two-minute message of adoration.
“Hey honey listen, I know you’re with all these important Pennsylvania women and you’re sharing the stage with our buddy Shonda Rhimes, but I had to crash this party because today we have been married for 25 years,” Obama begins. “The idea that you would put up with me for a quarter of a century is a remarkable testament to what a saintly, wonderful, patient person you are.”
“Not only have you been an extraordinary partner, not only have you been a great friend, somebody who could always make me laugh, somebody who would always make sure that I was following what I thought was right, but you have also been an example to our daughters and to the entire country.”
He of course gave props to his wife’s physical frame by mentioning “the fact that you look so good” with the work she does all over the world.
“It is truly the best decision that I ever made to be persistent enough in asking you out for a date,” he said.
By the end of the video, Michelle Obama was visibly emotional, but was able to sum up her feeling with a witty response.
“I better get home,” she said to the crowd.
Obama later posted the message to his official Facebook account with the caption: “I dropped in on Michelle’s talk at the Pennsylvania Conference for Women to deliver a message on our 25th wedding anniversary. Asking you to go out with me is the best decision I ever made. I love you, Michelle.”
Michelle Obama wished her husband a happy anniversary by posting a throwback wedding photo on Instagram right before she took the stage at the conference.
We’re excited to see what the lovebirds will do for their 26th. Happy anniversary to the Obamas!
DON’T MISS:
Barack Obama Shed Daddy Tears After Dropping Off Malia At Harvard
Michelle Obama To Women Who Voted Against Hillary Clinton: ‘You Played Yourself’
38 Photos Of Michelle & Barack Obama’s Undying Love
38 photos Launch gallery
1. 38 Pictures Of Barack and Michelle Obama Showing Each Other Love
Source:Getty
1 of 38
2. 38 Pictures Of Barack and Michelle Obama Showing Each Other Love
Source:Getty
2 of 38
3. 38 Pictures Of Barack and Michelle Obama Showing Each Other Love
Source:White House Flickr
3 of 38
4. 38 Pictures Of Barack and Michelle Obama Showing Each Other Love
Source:Getty
4 of 38
5. 38 Pictures Of Barack and Michelle Obama Showing Each Other Love
Source:Getty
5 of 38
6. 38 Pictures Of Barack and Michelle Obama Showing Each Other Love
Source:Getty
6 of 38
7. 38 Pictures Of Barack and Michelle Obama Showing Each Other Love
Source:Getty
7 of 38
8. 38 Pictures Of Barack and Michelle Obama Showing Each Other Love
Source:Getty
8 of 38
9. 38 Pictures Of Barack and Michelle Obama Showing Each Other Love
Source:Getty
9 of 38
10. 38 Pictures Of Barack and Michelle Obama Showing Each Other Love
Source:Getty
10 of 38
11. 38 Pictures Of Barack and Michelle Obama Showing Each Other Love
Source:Getty
11 of 38
12. 38 Pictures Of Barack and Michelle Obama Showing Each Other Love
Source:Getty
12 of 38
13. 38 Pictures Of Barack and Michelle Obama Showing Each Other Love
Source:Getty
13 of 38
14. 38 Pictures Of Barack and Michelle Obama Showing Each Other Love
Source:Getty
14 of 38
15. 38 Pictures Of Barack and Michelle Obama Showing Each Other Love
Source:Getty
15 of 38
16. 38 Pictures Of Barack and Michelle Obama Showing Each Other Love
Source:Getty
16 of 38
17. 38 Pictures Of Barack and Michelle Obama Showing Each Other Love
Source:Getty
17 of 38
18. 38 Pictures Of Barack and Michelle Obama Showing Each Other Love
Source:Getty
18 of 38
19. 38 Pictures Of Barack and Michelle Obama Showing Each Other Love
Source:Getty
19 of 38
20. 38 Pictures Of Barack and Michelle Obama Showing Each Other Love
Source:Getty
20 of 38
21. 38 Pictures Of Barack and Michelle Obama Showing Each Other Love
Source:Getty
21 of 38
22. 38 Pictures Of Barack and Michelle Obama Showing Each Other Love
Source:Getty
22 of 38
23. 38 Pictures Of Barack and Michelle Obama Showing Each Other Love
Source:Getty
23 of 38
24. 38 Pictures Of Barack and Michelle Obama Showing Each Other Love
Source:Getty
24 of 38
25. 38 Pictures Of Barack and Michelle Obama Showing Each Other Love
Source:Getty
25 of 38
26. 38 Pictures Of Barack and Michelle Obama Showing Each Other Love
Source:White House Flickr
26 of 38
27. 38 Pictures Of Barack and Michelle Obama Showing Each Other Love
Source:White House Flickr
27 of 38
28. 38 Pictures Of Barack and Michelle Obama Showing Each Other Love
Source:Getty
28 of 38
29. 38 Pictures Of Barack and Michelle Obama Showing Each Other Love
Source:Getty
29 of 38
30. 38 Pictures Of Barack and Michelle Obama Showing Each Other Love
Source:Getty
30 of 38
31. 38 Pictures Of Barack and Michelle Obama Showing Each Other Love
31 of 38
32. 38 Pictures Of Barack and Michelle Obama Showing Each Other Love
32 of 38
33. 38 Pictures Of Barack and Michelle Obama Showing Each Other Love
33 of 38
34. 38 Pictures Of Barack and Michelle Obama Showing Each Other Love
34 of 38
35. 38 Pictures Of Barack and Michelle Obama Showing Each Other Love
Source:Instagram
35 of 38
36. 38 Pictures Of Barack and Michelle Obama Showing Each Other Love
Source:Instagram
36 of 38
37. 38 Pictures Of Barack and Michelle Obama Showing Each Other Love
Source:Instagram
37 of 38
38. 38 Pictures Of Barack and Michelle Obama Showing Each Other Love
Source:Instagram
38 of 38