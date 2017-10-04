Barack Obama Reminds Us Why He’s The Ultimate Bae With A Sweet Anniversary Message For Michelle

On their 25th wedding anniversary, the Obamas didn’t let space or time get in between their love.

Michelle Obama began the earlier part of October 3rd as the keynote speaker at the Pennsylvania Conference for Women in Philadelphia. Obama took the stage with media mogul Shonda Rhimes to discuss the importance of women leadership and encouraged women to pursue their dreams and aspirations.

But the conversation paused abruptly to give Barack Obama the opportunity to wish his wife a happy anniversary. Swoon. The former president appeared on the big screen in the auditorium hall to deliver a sweet two-minute message of adoration.

“Hey honey listen, I know you’re with all these important Pennsylvania women and you’re sharing the stage with our buddy Shonda Rhimes, but I had to crash this party because today we have been married for 25 years,” Obama begins. “The idea that you would put up with me for a quarter of a century is a remarkable testament to what a saintly, wonderful, patient person you are.”

“Not only have you been an extraordinary partner, not only have you been a great friend, somebody who could always make me laugh, somebody who would always make sure that I was following what I thought was right, but you have also been an example to our daughters and to the entire country.”

He of course gave props to his wife’s physical frame by mentioning “the fact that you look so good” with the work she does all over the world.

“It is truly the best decision that I ever made to be persistent enough in asking you out for a date,” he said.

By the end of the video, Michelle Obama was visibly emotional, but was able to sum up her feeling with a witty response.

“I better get home,” she said to the crowd.

Obama later posted the message to his official Facebook account with the caption: “I dropped in on Michelle’s talk at the Pennsylvania Conference for Women to deliver a message on our 25th wedding anniversary. Asking you to go out with me is the best decision I ever made. I love you, Michelle.”

Michelle Obama wished her husband a happy anniversary by posting a throwback wedding photo on Instagram right before she took the stage at the conference.

Happy 25th anniversary @barackobama. A quarter of a century later, you're still my best friend & the most extraordinary man I know. I 💕 you. A post shared by Michelle Obama (@michelleobama) on Oct 3, 2017 at 7:04am PDT

We’re excited to see what the lovebirds will do for their 26th. Happy anniversary to the Obamas!

