Get Well Wednesday: What You Need To Know About Herpes

Dr. Afriye Amerson is a Board certified Obstetrician & Gynecologist. During her training at George Washington Medical School, Dr. Amerson also studied Eastern and African healing arts. She became a Reiki Master, and practices holistic healing as well as traditional Western medicine.

In private practice for the past 15 years, Dr. Amerson has encountered a wide spectrum of issues facing women’s health & families. These include adolescent gynecology, surgical management of fibroids & ovarian tumors, contraceptive counseling, management of menopause, prolapse of female organs, urinary disorders, prenatal care & delivery, counseling on sexual health & wellness, marriage, depression, grief, & HIV, female cancers, and infertility.

Dr. Amerson has become a well-known speaker engaging audiences of churches, civic organizations, youth mentoring organizations, and corporations and is a member of the National Coalition of 100 Black Women. She serves on the Scientific Board of Advisors for the Parents’ Guide to Cord Blood Banking.

She has appeared as a health expert on The Montel Williams Show, The Morning Show with Mike & Juliet, The Tyra Banks Show, local New Jersey News and PBS as well as on other media. She has been honored by the Girl Scouts of Northern New Jersey, the NJ state blood bank (Community Blood Services), and the Urban League Guild of Bergen County..

