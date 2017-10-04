Lifestyle
Home > Lifestyle

Pregnant Michigan Woman Threatened With N-Word In Her Own Neighborhood

Mikea Eberhart claims that during a walk to help induce labor, a neighbor hurled a series of racial slurs at her.

Foxy NC staff
Leave a comment

Midsection Of Pregnant Woman In Darkroom

Source: Sigbe Øllgaard / EyeEm / Getty


This is what Trump’s America looks like in 2017.

A pregnant Michigan woman was shocked when she was subjected to racial slurs while walking down the street in her suburban Detroit neighborhood.

According to Fox2 Detroit, Mikea Eberhart, who is nine months pregnant, told the news network that during a walk around her Dearborn Heights neighborhood early Sunday morning to help induce labor during contractions, a woman on a nearby porch and a random man shouted racial epithets at her.

“I was walking up the street… me and my two kids… a truck pulls up and says n**ger n**ger n**ger,” Eberhart told Fox 2 of her walk that she took her children on.

Soon after Eberhart pulled out her cell and started videotaping the racist encounter.

As Fox 2 describes, in a now taken down Facebook video of the interaction, the neighbor can be heard using a numerous curse words and racial slurs. Eberhart is clear: This woman was enacting “racial intimidation.”

“Racism still exists and it’s very serious and it’s right in your neighborhood,” she said. “It’s very diverse here now… for her to make that scene… it was surprising to me… because I never encountered something like that.”

Eberhart stressed that she wants the woman to legally pay for what she did.

“I want her prosecuted… I’m going to press charges… I want her in jail,” Eberhart said. “You threatened my kids. I don’t play about my kids.”


 

Detroit police told Fox 2 that the woman could be charged with ethnic intimidation, but that may or may not happen.

Why can’t we just walk down the street in peace?

RELATED NEWS:

Pregnant Mississippi Woman Says Cop Tased Her Multiple Times

Former NFL Player Who ‘Doesn’t like Black Women’ Claims Racist White Ex-GF Beat Him And Called Him N-Word

Pregnant Woman Forced To Deliver Her Baby Prematurely After Boyfriend Set Her On Fire

Trayvon Martin's 20th Birthday: A Timeline Of Racial Issues That Have Plagued Black America

20 photos Launch gallery

Trayvon Martin's 20th Birthday: A Timeline Of Racial Issues That Have Plagued Black America

Continue reading Trayvon Martin’s 20th Birthday: A Timeline Of Racial Issues That Have Plagued Black America

Trayvon Martin's 20th Birthday: A Timeline Of Racial Issues That Have Plagued Black America

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
5k a day
$5k A Day Text To Win!
 2 hours ago
10.04.17
Did The Las Vegas Gunman First Plan To…
 12 hours ago
10.04.17
Say What?! ‘Family Matters’ Star Jaleel White Was…
 12 hours ago
10.04.17
Stevie J & Joseline Hernandez Reportedly Hiding Child…
 19 hours ago
10.04.17
2017 Momma's Boy Stage Play
Dawn Robinson Chats About The Star-Studded Play “Momma’s…
 20 hours ago
10.04.17
Tami Roman Reads Tina Campbell Over Trump Vote
 20 hours ago
10.04.17
Tea Talk: Safaree Brings Exclusive Clip From New…
 20 hours ago
10.04.17
#IssaCouple: Common Says Angela Rye Is A ‘Wonderful…
 22 hours ago
10.04.17
HelloBeautiful Hosts VIP Screening For OWN’s New Docu-Series…
 22 hours ago
10.04.17
Force MDs Perform In Charlotte
Christopher Williams Busted For Stealing Headphones!
 23 hours ago
10.04.17
Tyra Banks Splits With Long-Time Boyfriend Erik Asla…
 23 hours ago
10.03.17
Jonathan Smith Saved 30 People During Las Vegas…
 1 day ago
10.04.17
‘LHHHS4’ Recap: Bobby Brown Encourages Fizz’s Lofty Goals…
 2 days ago
10.03.17
Dismissed! Porsha Williams Allegedly Sent Home From ‘RHOA’…
 2 days ago
10.03.17
Photos